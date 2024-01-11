Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro in jail on public corruption charges, sources say

David Goodhue, Charles Rabin
Former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly using her district-issued credit card to rack up personal expenses of $100,000 over several years, according to several sources with knowledge of the arrest.

Navarro, who resigned in late December 2022, a day before a new Florida law prohibiting elected officials from working as lobbyists went into effect. Navarro is a registered lobbyist for the South Broward Hospital District, which includes Memorial Healthcare System hospitals in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Miramar and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Navarro was being booked into jail at the Turner Guilford Knight correction center just after 10:30 a.m. Her attorney has not yet been disclosed.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Rundle is expected to offer more details at a 2:30 p.m. press conference at her downtown office.

Navarro earned upwards of $220,000 working for Memorial in 2022. School Board members earn $46,773, according to the Miami-Dade Elections Department.

The lengthy investigation was coordinated by the Miami-Dade Inspector General’s Office and the public corruption unit at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Navarro was elected to vice chair of the School Board in November 2022, a month before she resigned. She was elected in a 5-4 vote, with Miami-Dade School Board Chair Maria Teresa Rojas voting for her, along with Monica Colluci, Daniel Espino, and Roberto Alonso. The three had either been endorsed or appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Navarro voted for herself.

Navarro was appointed to the School Board in 2015 by former Republican Gov. Rick Scott. She was later elected in 2016 and 2020, representing the board’s District 7 seat.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade School Board elects new chair, vice chair aligned with DeSantis, GOP

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

