Ex-Miamisburg school psychologist who secretly recorded teen pleads guilty to voyeurism

Apr. 23—An ex-Miamisburg City Schools psychologist accused of secretly recording "suggestive" images of a clothed 18-year-old former student and later performing a sex act on himself while alone in his office has pleaded guilty to one of the three charges he faced.

Bradley W. Buzzell, 48, of Beavercreek, was set to go to trial Wednesday in Miamisburg Municipal Court on charges of voyeurism, possession of criminal tools and unauthorized use of property. After Buzzell pleaded guilty to the voyeurism charge, Judge Robert Rettich III dismissed the latter two charges and ordered a pre-sentence investigation May 12, when Buzzell will be sentenced.

The voyeurism charge Buzzell faces is a first-degree misdemeanor, which can result in a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail. Court records indicate that Miamisburg Municipal Court Prosecutor Christine Burk does not recommend a jail sentence.

Miamisburg City Schools Superintendent Laura Blessing declined to comment on the matter.

School security video captured Buzzell performing stretches and exercises with a teen before she took a test in his office Sept. 18, 2020. The test was conducted at the Student Services & Technology building at 928 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg. When testing was over, Buzzell escorted the teen out of the building, returned to his office and performed the sex act on himself, according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 6 in court.

In the criminal complaint, Miamisburg police detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy stated that Buzzell admitted to him that he recorded teen girls without their knowledge, including videos of the teens under the table with his cellphone and using his body camera and iPad to shoot videos that focused on the breast area or buttocks.

Buzzell, who started with the district in 2000, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 24. On Sept. 30, he submitted a letter of resignation, according to his personnel file, obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Based on a cursory review of Buzzell's computer use, the district contacted the Miamisburg Police Department prior to his resignation. A school official told police that Buzzell was not authorized to conduct the testing on school property or on school time. According to the letter, Buzzell has been directed in the past not to use district resources, including his office, for that purpose.