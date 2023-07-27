Ex-Michigan governor candidate Ryan Kelley pleads guilty in Jan. 6 charge

Ryan Kelley, a west Michigan real estate agent and conservative activist who came in fourth in last year's Republican gubernatorial primary, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge in federal court in Washington in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Appearing in person before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper, Kelley agreed with a statement of events submitted by prosecutors which said he entered a restricted area outside the Capitol and appeared to motion in a way to encourage others to follow. The statement did not say he engaged in any violence.

Kelley pleaded to one charge of entering or remaining in a restricted area without lawful authority as part of a deal with prosecutors to drop three other charges.

"He never went into the Capitol, he never hurt anybody ... and there is no suggestion otherwise," his lawyer, Gary Springstead of west Michigan, said after the brief court hearing.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 17. The judge indicated a sentence of less than six months and possibly no jail time at all was called for under the guidelines.

Kelley didn't comment after the plea was accepted by the judge. He had driven more than 10 hours with a friend to the hearing and they were driving back to Michigan on Thursday.

"Right now his plan is to continue working as a commercial real estate agent and taking care of his family," Springstead said when asked about Kelley's political aspirations.

Kelley had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges after being arrested during a raid at his Ottawa County home in June 2022, as he was running for governor. There was speculation at the time the arrest could help him in the primary. That election was won by Tudor Dixon, who went on to be soundly defeated by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

His plea deal was made public in June after the court entered an order indicating that a trial set to begin July 31 was vacated in lieu of Thursday's plea agreement hearing.

Kelley had originally also faced charges for entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct; knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against a person or property; and willfully injuring property. All misdemeanors, each charge could have carried a penalty of up to a year in prison and fines of up to $100,000.

