Ex-Michigan labor leader Jonathan Byrd gets 90 days in jail in sex misconduct case

KALAMAZOO — A Michigan judge sentenced former prominent labor leader Jonathan Byrd to 90 days in jail and 12 months probation during a hearing Monday, after Byrd pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from inappropriate sexual contact at a political event.

He left the courtroom in handcuffs, set to serve 40 days immediately. He will not need to serve the remaining 50 days of his sentence if he follows the terms of his probation.

Ninth Circuit Court Judge Paul Bridenstine called Byrd's actions "inexcusable" and "harmful."

He levied the punishment after Mariah Bryant, the woman Byrd acknowledged assaulting, read a fiery prepared statement blasting a political system she said protected a known threat.

"If this can happen to me, I worry what can happen to someone who is meek or new to politics," Bryant said.

Jonathan Byrd

Byrd, 40, faced multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior over the years stemming from interactions he had while doing political and policy work for multiple organized labor groups in the state. But in 2023, prosecutors charged Byrd with one count of aggravated assault.

Bryant, previously known as Mariah Phelps before her recent marriage, told police in late 2022 she encountered Byrd at a political event in April of that year. During the event, Byrd stroked her bare legs, grabbed her hand and forced her to stroke his erect penis over the top of his pants, she told police.

Byrd initially denied misconduct, his attorney pledging to fight the allegations. But Byrd pleaded guilty in December.

Byrd spoke briefly before the sentencing.

"I do have remorse and regret over everything that has happened," he said, apologizing to his family and to "everybody involved."

His lawyer, Anastase Markou, said his client has undergone counseling for a year.

"He has, from day one in my office, explained to me that what he did was wrong," Markou said.

Bryant's case was not the first allegation of sexual misconduct he faced. In a previous incident uncovered by a Detroit Free Press investigation last year, former Democratic political consultant Marcie Hemgesberg told Flint Township police Byrd sexually assaulted her in May 2016. Police thought there was enough evidence of a crime to present the case to prosecutors, but a special prosecutor assigned to the case opted against bringing charges.

Hemgesberg made the trip from the Flint area on Monday to watch Byrd face the judge. She wiped tears from her eyes as Bryant read her statement.

"There should have never been a reported second victim. This sentencing should have happened years ago. He should have lost his job years ago," Hemgesberg said in a statement before the sentencing.

"No one else should have had to report Jon Byrd as having sexually assaulted them and he shouldn't have been the one representing the hard-working members of LIUNA all these years later after my report."

After Kalamazoo prosecutors learned of the 2022 allegation, they informed the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel they could not proceed with the case due to a conflict. Byrd routinely interacted with prominent elected officials at the local and state level.

Nessel's department took over the investigation.

“Today’s sentence is due to the bravery of the victim, who spoke out against an influential figure, and whose courage hopefully put an end to one man’s predation of young women in politics,” Nessel said in a prepared statement.

“I am grateful to the prosecutors in my office, who will continue to seek justice for assault survivors, and bring accountability to offenders regardless of their positions of relative power.”

In early 2023, Byrd resigned from his leadership role with the Michigan Laborers District Council, of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, also called LIUNA. He stepped down as president of the South Central Michigan Labor Council, the local AFL-CIO chapter for nine southwest Michigan counties, and from a position on the board of trustees at Kellogg Community College.

Reach Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com and on X, previously called Twitter, @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-labor leader Jonathan Byrd gets 90 days jail in sex misconduct case