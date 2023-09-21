Ex-Michigan prison officer who offered Hartland motel sex menu gets year in jail

HOWELL — A former internal affairs investigator for the Michigan Department of Corrections was sentenced to a year in jail Thursday for profiting from prostitution and for other crimes.

Scott Matthew Fink, 44, was also placed on probation for three years after pleading guilty Aug. 11 to transporting a woman for the purposes of prostitution and accepting earnings from prostitution, which are both 20-year felonies, using a computer to commit a crime, which is a five-year felony, surveilling an unclothed person, which is a two-year felony, plus a misdemeanor charge of aiding and abetting.

Former Michigan Department of Corrections internal affairs investigator Scott Fink enters the Livingson County courthouse for sentencing on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

"You did hold a position of authority, which kind of disgraces your profession," Livingston County Circuit Judge Michael Hatty told Fink, who resigned from the Corrections Department shortly after his May arrest.

Fink, a father of four who was reported to police by his former wife, expressed remorse for the damage he has done to his family, his profession, and the community.

"I will live with that feeling of shame for the rest of my life," Fink told the court.

"I hope that I can repair the damage over time, but know the scars will always remain."

After Hatty handed down the sentence, a sheriff's deputy cuffed Fink's hands behind his back and led him away to jail. He received credit for two days already served.

Records the Free Press obtained under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act show police seized confidential state investigative files, mixed with a menu listing prices for various sex acts, when they raided a Hartland Township motel and arrested Fink and a woman Fink promoted over the internet for erotic massages starting at $800. Police seized $4,500 in cash after the 36-year-old woman agreed to perform sex acts as Fink stood by in the adjoining room.

Hatty agreed to a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, under a plea agreement reached between prosecutors and Fink's attorney, Spencer Bondy of Milford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan prison investigator gets jail time for prostitution crimes