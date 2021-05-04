Ex-minister: Bolsonaro eyed decree on chloroquine for COVID

  • A demonstrator waves a banner with an image of President Jair Bolsonaro, during a caravan backing Bolsonaro’s anti-coronavirus-lockdown stance, marking May Day, or International Workers' Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A demonstrator protests against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic marking May Day, or International Workers' Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • A demonstrator, wearing a cape emblazoned with an image of President Jair Bolsonaro, walks with others to the National Congress, as part of a caravan backing Bolsonaro’s anti-coronavirus-lockdown stance, marking May Day, or International Workers' Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic, marking May Day, or International Workers' Day, outside the Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Brazil - May Day

A demonstrator waves a banner with an image of President Jair Bolsonaro, during a caravan backing Bolsonaro’s anti-coronavirus-lockdown stance, marking May Day, or International Workers' Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro had considered issuing a decree officially expanding the use of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for COVID-19 patients in Brazil, though studies found it ineffective.

Bolsonaro, who has opposed stringent pandemic measures such as lockdowns on the grounds that they threaten Brazil's economy, has frequently touted the use of unproven anti-malarial drugs in treating COVID-19, most notably when he fell ill himself with the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Mandetta provided more than six hours of testimony as part of a Senate investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic, which has killed 408,000 Brazilians. The government's insistent promotion of chloroquine and a less toxic version, hydroxychloroquine, is expected to be among the lawmakers' key lines of investigation.

Mandetta said he was called to a meeting in the presidential palace where he saw a draft of the decree on the table aimed at expanding chloroquine's use to include COVID-19 treatment. He said the president of Brazil's health regulator also was present and refused to get behind the decree.

“The only guidance on chloroquine that came from the (health) ministry was for compassionate use, when there was no other resource for critical patients,” said Mandetta, who was fired by Bolsonaro in April 2020. “Our guidance was based on science. He (Bolsonaro) had parallel counselling.”

Brazil’s army has spent millions producing chloroquine, which throughout last year and into 2021 has been distributed to hospitals nationwide.

On several occasions, Bolsonaro has conceded that hydroxychloroquine isn't scientifically proven, while in the same breath encouraging its use. His current health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, said in an interview last month with the newspaper O Globo that “some observational studies” show benefits in early treatment, but declined to name which studies those might be.

Some analysts say the Senate's probe is likely to provide a months-long drumbeat of embarrassing accusations for the far-right Bolsonaro ahead of his 2022 reelection bid. He is expected to compete against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. While the investigation isn’t formally aimed at criminal allegations, it potentially could lead to charges.

Critics say Bolsonaro's frequent downplaying of the coronavirus as a “little flu” and his fervent opposition to restrictions on activity have added to Brazil's death toll. It has been compounded by slow vaccination rollout and a more contagious variant believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus.

Brazil's seven-day average of deaths from COVID-19 has retreated to about 2,300, from more than 3,100 daily deaths at the mid-April peak. The state-run Fiocruz medical research institute and other experts have warned that deaths may plateau at an elevated level after mayors and governors in some of the country's major cities relaxed restrictions on activity that Bolsonaro opposes.

Mandetta said Bolsonaro didn't directly pressure him to adopt a different stance regarding quarantine measures, but said the president's contradicting him publicly caused confusion among Brazilians.

The Senate's investigating commission has the power to subpoena documents and compel witnesses to testify, and it could submit any finding of wrongdoing to police or prosecutors.

Mandetta is the first of Bolsonaro's four health ministers to testify in the inquiry. One of the others, Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, had been scheduled to appear Wednesday, but would not do so because he recently was in contact with two people who tested postitive for the coronavirus, said Omar Aziz, the commission's president.

Recommended Stories

  • Hyundai Motor to debut luxury Genesis brand in Europe this summer

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it will launch its premium brand Genesis in Europe this summer, debuting its flagship sedan and sports utility vehicle (SUV) in one of the world's fastest growing electric vehicle markets. Genesis, which launched as Hyundai's standalone luxury division in 2015 to compete with premium brands like BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, said it will sell both conventional and electric models in the region.

  • UK and US urge G7 to ally against threats from Russia and China

    Dominic Raab and Antony Blinken call for defence of open societies and rules-based order Antony Blinken, left, and Dominic Raab hold a press conference after their meeting in London on Monday. Photograph: Reuters Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, and the UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, have called for a revitalised and broadened alliance of G7 nations determined to defend open societies and the rules-based order from the threats posed by the autocracies of China and Russia. Speaking after a meeting in London on Monday, Raab said he saw “an increasing demand and need for an agile cluster of countries that share the same values and want to protect the multilateral system”. He said the fact the UK had invited Australia, South Korea, India and South Africa to the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London was “a sign that we can see a shift to a pattern of like-minded countries working together”. Raab said the door to diplomacy was always open with autocracies, but also warned the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to end his “brinkmanship sabre-rattling on the border of Ukraine, the cyber-attacks and misinformation and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, that was not just a human rights abuse but a use of chemical weapons on Russian soil”. Blinken said it was “not the US purpose to contain China, or hold it down”, adding: “What we are trying to do is to uphold the international rules-based order, that our countries have invested so much in over so many decades to the benefit, I would argue not just of our own citizens but of people around the world, including, by the way, China. “And when any country – China or otherwise – takes actions that challenge or undermine or seek to erode that rules-based order and not make good on the commitments that they’ve made to that order, we will stand up and defend the order.” Ahead of his trip to the UK, Blinken accused China of repression at home and aggression abroad. But he told CBS 60 Minutes that a military conflict between the world’s two biggest economies does not serve either of their interests. Raab said London and Washington see “eye-to-eye” on China’s challenge to their shared values. He also urged Beijing to step up to the plate and play its full role on issues such as climate change. In remarks that underline how far the US has moved from the “America first” era of Donald Trump, Blinken said: “The challenge for us is to demonstrate that we can deliver for our citizens and when we are looking at most of the issues that are having an impact on their lives, whether it is this pandemic, climate change or the disruptive impact of new technologies, not a single one can be met by one country acting alone, not even the US.” Wider G7 talks on Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to range over major international crises, but the unifying theme will probably be the defence of open societies, from Myanmar and Libya to Syria. Joe Biden has promised to stage a democracies summit, an event to which Raab made reference. Blinken also hailed the “special relationship” between the two countries, saying that the US had “no closer ally, no closer partner”. He skirted around the chance to call out the UK for its recent cuts to its overseas aid budget, and avoided explicit criticism over how the UK has put the Good Friday agreement at risk with the Brexit deal. Blinken also denied that the US had failed to consult its allies before the major foreign policy decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September – saying the decision had been endorsed unanimously at Nato. He insisted the US was not cutting and running, saying: “We have made it absolutely clear that as we withdraw our forces from Afghanistan we will protect them and take decisive action in response to any attacks. We have also been clear our forces are drawing down, but we are not disengaging. We intend to be very active diplomatically in trying to advance a political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban.” Both men denied there had been any progress in arranging the release of dual nationals detained in Iran but Blinken said: “We have to take a stand on the arbitrary detention for political purposes. I would hope that with time and effort countries should establish a norm that this practice is unacceptable.”

  • 'I just want them to be held liable': Texas case opens door to sue over police misconduct

    Critics of a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity say there may be new legal avenues to hold law enforcement responsible for misconduct.

  • New Zealand PM Ardern plans summer wedding - media reports

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to get married during summer but did not disclose the date, local media reported on Wednesday. Ardern told Coast Radio that she and her partner television host Clarke Gayford have "finally got a date" for the wedding, New Zealand Herald said in a report. "That doesn't mean we've told anyone yet, so I feel like we should probably put some invites out," Ardern was quoted as saying by the report.

  • Austria says it will only buy Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval

    Austria will only buy Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if the European Medicines Agency approves it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said on Tuesday, further clarifying its position on the planned purchase. Facing public frustration at a slow vaccine roll-out, Kurz said on March 31 Austria would probably order a million Sputnik V doses within a week, but completion of that order still has yet to be announced. Hungary and Slovakia are the only European Union countries to have bought Sputnik V, and only Hungary has used it so far.

  • Crist's run for Florida governor complicates Democrats' House prospects

    A Florida congressman's decision to run for governor Tuesday put another Democratic U.S. House of Representatives seat at risk, as the party braces for possibly losing the majority next year and with it the ability to pass President Joe Biden's agenda. Representative Charlie Crist, elected in 2016 to what previously had been a Republican-held seat, on Tuesday launched a challenge to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as a contender for his party's presidential nomination in 2024. Crist joined an exodus of prominent House Democrats from competitive districts as the party fights to keep its narrow six-seat majority in next year's midterm congressional elections.

  • The Coast Guard is taking a frontline role against US foes on the other side of the world

    Encounters far from home in April underscored the Coast Guard's growing overseas role, which is set to expand amid efforts to counter China.

  • Two senior Senate Democrats propose $73 billion to shift U.S. to EV transit buses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday proposed spending $73 billion to electrify the nation's 70,000 transit buses as part of a push to move the United States toward zero-emission transportation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown noted that only 2% of U.S. buses were zero-emission vehicles.

  • Students at Arizona High School Disciplined After Reenacting George Floyd's Murder

    Students at an Arizona high school have been disciplined after a short video of them reenacting the murder of George Floyd began circulating on Twitter.

  • Hands off my hijab! Young Muslim women protest proposed French ban

    Sixteen year-old Mariem Chourak is a devout Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of her devotion to the Prophet Mohammad, but a proposal by French senators might soon deny her the freedom to do so in public spaces. The amendment to an 'anti-separatism' bill designed to strengthen France's secular values and which applies to girls under 18 has drawn outrage and prompted an online protest under the hashtag #HandsOffMyHijab (#PasToucheAMonHijab) that went viral beyond French borders. The place of religion and religious symbols worn in public is a long-running matter of controversy in France, a staunchly secular country and home to Europe's largest Muslim minority.

  • Black teenager on trial for murder in topical drama "Monster"

    A Black teenager on trial for murder fights to clear his name and reclaim his identity in "Monster", a film that dives headlong into issues that have animated the Black Lives Matter movement and often led the news agenda in recent times. The Netflix drama follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon, a promising film student played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., who insists he is innocent after he is arrested for his alleged part in a fatal robbery at a bodega in Harlem, New York. Jeffrey Wright, who portrays Harmon's father, said the film raised questions about topics such as the mass incarceration of Black people in the United States and how Black masculinity is perceived both by Black men and by society as a whole.

  • Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties: Turkish presidency

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral ties in a call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said, the second conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. Turkey is seeking to improve ties with the Gulf Arab state after they were thrown into crisis by the 2018 killing in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad. Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters last month that Erdogan and King Salman had "a good call" in April and that the foreign ministers of the two countries had agreed to meet.

  • U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for more chips to automakers

    The U.S. Commerce Department is pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and other Taiwanese firms to prioritise the needs of U.S. automakers to ease chip shortages in the near term, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. Raimondo told a Council of the Americas event on Tuesday that longer term, increased investment was needed to produce more semiconductors in the United States and that other critical supply chains needed re-shoring, including to allied countries.

  • We are in a contest with China ‘about the most fundamental questions facing the world’: Biden ally

    “We are in a contest with the Chinese government, with the Chinese Communist Party about the most fundamental questions facing the world” Rep. Tom Malinowski recently told Yahoo Finance.

  • Nissan's 370Z is nearly sold-out across the United States

    Nissan's 370Z has finally reached the end of its lifecycle, according to a recent report. While it's still displayed on the firm's official website, the rear-wheel-drive coupe is reportedly sold-out at dealers across the United States. Only 28 units of the 370Z found a home in America during the first quarter of 2021, a 95% decline compared to the same time period in 2020, and website CarsDirect believes that shockingly low figure isn't a sign that demand for the 12-year-old model has collapsed.

  • China becomes top market for Cuba's legendary cigars

    Cuba's state cigar monopoly, Habanos S.A., said on Tuesday that China had displaced Spain last year as its top market but rising demand in the Asian giant could not compensate for declines in sales elsewhere, with global revenue down 4% to $507 million. Curbs on travel last year due to the pandemic dealt a serious blow to demand from countries reliant on tourism as well as sales at duty free, Habanos said in a statement. Cuba's hand-rolled cigars, which include brands such as Cohiba, Montecristo and Partagas, are considered by many as the best in the world.

  • Couple discovers live WWII Japanese Navy bomb while doing yard work in Missouri

    “We’re lucky we found it before we started excavating.”

  • The Brilliant Stupidity of Robert Palmer’s 1986 No. 1 Hit, ‘Addicted to Love’

    Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” — which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 35 years ago today — is best known for its brilliantly idiotic video, which features the singer performing in front of five stunning mannequin-like models bearing vapid facial expressions and holding musical instruments that they’re not even pretending to mime […]

  • Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes

    The 55-year-old immigrant from Mexico used to make $800 per week at two Manhattan restaurants, which closed when the COVID-19 pandemic started. A few months later, he couldn’t afford the rent of his Bronx room, and afterward, of another room in Queens he moved into. Cirilo, who mainly speaks an indigenous language called Tlapanec, is part of an increasing number of unauthorized immigrants who are falling through the cracks due to the coronavirus pandemic, some advocates and nonprofits say.

  • Family challenging immunity ruling in kidnapped man's death

    A recent appeals court ruling that provided immunity for an FBI agent who fatally shot a kidnapped Houston area man during a botched rescue attempt is being legally challenged, the man’s family and attorney said Tuesday. In March, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a federal judge’s ruling that had denied the unidentified agent’s claim he could not be sued due to qualified immunity, which offers police officers and other officials protection from civil lawsuits seeking money. The family of 47-year-old Ulises Valladares had sued the FBI agent, alleging their loved one had been helpless as he was bound and blindfolded when the agent shot him shot in January 2018 as authorities entered a home where the man was being held.