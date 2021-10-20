Ex-Minneapolis cop to be resentenced in death of 911 caller

FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019 file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to the podium to be sentenced at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home will be sentenced on a lesser charge Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, after his murder conviction was overturned in a case that drew global attention and was fraught with the issue of race. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
AMY FORLITI
·5 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault behind her home is set to be sentenced on a lesser charge after his murder conviction was overturned in a case that drew widespread attention and was fraught with the issue of race.

Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married. With his 12 1/2 year sentence for murder thrown out, he could be out on supervised release within months following Thursday's resentencing for second-degree manslaughter.

Last month, the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out Noor’s murder conviction and sentence, saying the third-degree murder statute doesn't fit the case. The justices said the charge can only apply when a defendant shows a “generalized indifference to human life,” not when the conduct is directed at a particular person, as it was with Damond.

Experts say the ruling means the third-degree murder conviction against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin likely also will be tossed out but that would have little impact because Chauvin was also convicted of a more serious second-degree murder charge in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years.

Noor testified at his 2019 trial that he and his partner were driving slowly in an alley when a loud bang on his police SUV made him fear for their lives. He said he saw a woman appear at the partner’s window and raise her right arm before he fired a shot from the passenger seat, across his partner, to stop what he thought was a threat.

Noor's remaining manslaughter conviction carries a sentence ranging from 41 to 57 months, with a presumptive sentence of four years, under state sentencing guidelines.

His attorneys, Tom Plunkett and Peter Wold, have asked for a 41-month term, saying the low end of the range would reflect Noor’s good behavior behind bars and the harsh conditions he's faced during several months in segregation from the general prison population. Legal experts expect prosecutors to seek a sentence at the top end of the range.

Noor, who was fired after he was charged, has already served more than 29 months. In Minnesota, defendants with good behavior typically serve two-thirds of their prison sentences and the remainder on supervised release. If Noor receives the presumptive four years for manslaughter, he could be eligible for supervised release around the end of this year.

If the judge agrees with the defense and sentences Noor to 41 months, he could be eligible for supervised release — commonly known as parole — right away, though in these situations defendants are typically briefly returned to prison to work out logistics of the parole.

Marsh Halberg, a Minneapolis defense attorney who is not connected to the case, predicted Judge Kathryn Quaintance would sentence Noor to four years. However, he said: “The right thing to do would be to give him the low end … because he’s been in solitary.”

Noor has the right to make a statement at Thursday’s hearing, though it was not immediately clear if he would. At his June 7, 2019, sentencing, he got emotional as he expressed regret for what he had done and apologized to Damond’s family.

“I caused this tragedy, and it is my burden,” he said at the time, adding: “I can’t apologize enough and I will never be able to make up the loss that I caused to Miss Ruszczyk’s family.”

Victims are expected to make statements. Prosecutors say Damond’s family members, who came from Australia for the 2019 trial, will not appear in person but might appear live via video.

Damond’s death angered citizens in the U.S. and Australia, and led to the resignation of Minneapolis’ police chief. It also led the department to change its policy on body cameras; Noor and his partner didn’t have theirs activated when they were investigating Damond’s 911 call.

Noor, who is Somali American, was believed to be the first Minnesota officer convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting. Activists who had long called for officers to be held accountable for the deadly use of force applauded the murder conviction but lamented that it came in a case in which the officer is Black and his victim was white. Some questioned whether the case was treated the same as police shootings involving Black victims.

Days after Noor’s conviction, Minneapolis agreed to pay $20 million to Damond’s family. It was believed to be the largest settlement stemming from police violence in Minnesota to that point, with Mayor Jacob Frey citing Noor’s unprecedented conviction for the large settlement.

But the state Supreme Court ultimately ruled the murder conviction didn't fit the evidence. The decision devastated Damond’s loved ones. Her fiancé, Don Damond — she had been using his last name even though their wedding was a month away when she was killed — said at the time of the ruling: “None of this can hurt my heart more than it has been, but now it truly feels like there has been no justice for Justine.”

But others said said it was the right decision.

“This should’ve never been allowed to go to trial on that (murder) charge,” said Halberg. “It may feel good to charge something like that because it sounds like you are being more zealous as a prosecutor, but the law doesn’t fit.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • All The Celebs Who Reacted To Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement

    Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker proposed to Poosh mogul Kourtney Kardashian earlier this week, and celebs had a lot to say. Check out the best reactions here.

  • Supreme Court declines to stop Maine vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

    The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to hear an emergency appeal of Maine's vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.

  • Female Judges in Afghanistan, Now Jobless and in Hiding

    When Nabila was a judge in Afghanistan’s Supreme Court, she granted divorces to women whose husbands were sometimes jailed for assaulting or kidnapping them. Some of the men threatened to kill her after they had served their time, she said. In mid-August, as the Taliban poured into Kabul and seized power, hundreds of prisoners were set free. Men once sentenced in Nabila’s courtroom were among them, according to the judge. Like the other women interviewed for this story, her full name has been wi

  • Willie Smith: Alabama is a day away from executing a mentally disabled Black man before he can appeal

    A last-minute decision by federal appeals courts could still stop the killing

  • Black Democratic chair gets lynching threat over Trump essay

    The first Black chair of Iowa’s Democratic Party says he received a series of racist messages, including a lynching threat, after writing an opinion piece in a local newspaper criticizing former President Donald Trump and the state Republican officials who stood with him at a recent rally in Des Moines. Ross Wilburn, who is also a state representative from Ames, reported the threatening phone and email messages to local police and state investigators. The messages came after The Des Moines Register's online publication of Wilburn's op-ed on Oct. 8, the day before thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the rally.

  • 'We don't have water': South American dam faces energy crunch as river ebbs

    The giant Itaipu hydroelectric power plant, wedged between Paraguay and Brazil on the Parana River, is facing an energy crunch amid record low river and rainfall levels that experts say could last into next year. The Itaipu dam, which supplies around 10% of the energy consumed in Brazil and 86% of that used in landlocked Paraguay, has recorded its lowest output since the hydroelectric plant began operating at full capacity in 2005.

  • Preston Spratt resigned

    Preston Spratt resigned

  • Clinton, on the mend, 'touched by the outpouring of support'

    Former President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19. The 75-year-old Clinton, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said in the Wednesday video that he was glad to be back home and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week. An aide to Clinton said the former president had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

  • Ex-NFL player who starred at Miami high school pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

    Kenbrell Thompkins, a former Miami Northwestern Senior High School football star who played in the NFL, has pleaded guilty to stealing other people’s identities that he used to fleece an unemployment insurance program designed to help struggling workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Where is Ohio State in USA TODAY’s re-rank of college football teams after Week 7?

    Do you agree? Seems low no?

  • Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

    Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after a young boy approached him during his weekly general audience and motioned that he wanted the pope’s white skullcap. A good-humored Francis kept the boy by his side, and the head of the papal household, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, gave up his chair so the clapping child could sit next to the pontiff for a bit. The crowd of thousands in the Vatican auditorium then erupted in applause when at the end of the episode, the boy left the stage with an extra white skullcap of his own.

  • "We're Going to Retake Control of the Senate," Senator Rick Scott tells Bloomberg

    "Rick Scott, US Senator from Florida, joined Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu for a wide-ranging discussion from the Russell Senate Building Rotunda. Senator Scott discussed the dangers of inflation on the American consumer, the Supply Chain woes, his role as National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman and what to do about China's latest war technology." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Howard Stern Rips 'Douchebag' Kyrie Irving Over Vaccine: 'Top Idiot In The Country'

    The NBA superstar won't be playing because he refuses to get vaccinated to protect himself against the coronavirus.

  • a Goal from Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues

    (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal from Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues, 10/20/2021

  • Cressida Dick: Met Police was wrong to advise women to flag down a bus if stopped by a lone officer

    The force was heavily criticised for making the suggestion in the wake of the Sarah Everard case.

  • Three teams control their own Big Ten West destiny with six weeks remaining

    Three teams control their own Big Ten West destiny with six weeks remaining

  • Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland massacre but his comments rile families of victims

    As expected, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday in a move legal experts say is intended to potentially sway jurors to spare him from execution. Instead, it angered relatives who sat together in a Broward courtroom to watch him formally accept responsibility for the worst school shooting in Florida history. Hunched over a lectern, Cruz expressed disdain for drugs, saying “this country would be better if everyone would stop smoking marijuana” and complained that he “can’t even watch TV anymore.”

  • Russian tycoon Deripaska blasts FBI raids on properties

    Russian metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska attacked U.S. "stupidity" in a mocking social media post on Wednesday after FBI agents raided Washington and New York properties linked to his family. Washington imposed sanctions on Deripaska, 53, and other influential Russians in 2018 because of their ties to President Vladimir Putin after alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, which Moscow denies. "Watching everything that is happening in America, I cannot help but marvel at the utter stupidity of part of the American establishment who persist in spinning this story about the allegedly colossal role of the Russians in the 2016 U.S. presidential election," Deripaska said.

  • State Rep. Michael DiMassa arrested by FBI in probe of misuse of COVID relief funds, accused of stealing more than $600,000

    State Rep. Michael DiMassa was accused Wednesday of stealing more than $600,000 in federal COVID relief money by billing the city of West Haven, where he also worked as an aide to the City Council, for pandemic related consulting services that federal officials said he never performed. Federal prosecutors and FBI agents said Wednesday that a portion of the alleged thefts appear to correspond ...

  • Wednesday's Child: 11-Year-Old Zayalani

    Zaya is an affectionate and easy-going girl.