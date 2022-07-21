Ex-Minneapolis Cop Sentenced To 2.5 Years In Prison For Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights

Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s killing, has been been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge, CNN reports.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to give Lane between 5.25 to 6.5 years in prison for his involvement in Floyd’s murder. Lane’s attorney Early Gray asked for 2.25 years.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said that Lane played a “minimal role” in the incident, and also described him as a person of “outstanding character,” CNN reports. Magnuson told the court that he received 145 letters supporting of Lane.

“It’s not unusual to receive letters,” Magnuson said, CNN reports. “But I have never received so many letters.”

Magnuson also recommended he be placed in a federal prison in Duluth, Minnesota, so he can be near his family and friends.

Along with prison time, the former officer is required to pay restitution and will be placed on supervised release for two years after serving his time.

Lane did not make a statement during court but Floyd’s brother, Philonise, did.

“Our family was given a death sentence May 25, we will never get George back,” he said, according to CNN. “Officer Lane did not intervene in one way or another.”

Lane’s sentencing comes just a few weeks after he pled guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in state court. As part of his plea deal, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office and defense attorneys both suggested he serve a sentence of three years at the same time as his federal sentence, CNN reports.

According to TMZ, Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd with his knee, was sentenced to 21 years in prison. The two other officers convicted, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have not yet been sentenced.