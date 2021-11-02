Ex-Minneapolis officer found guilty of stealing drugs during traffic stops

A federal jury in St. Paul on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis police officer Ty Jindra of three counts of confiscating drugs during traffic stops for his own personal use, and two counts of seizing drugs in violation of individuals' constitutional rights.

He was found not guilty on six other counts.

Both Jindra, 29, and his attorney, Aaron Morrison, bowed their heads as U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank read the verdict. Morrison also shook his head.

Neither would comment afterward, nor did federal prosecutors who referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Jindra was convicted of stealing Tramadol, a controlled substance during one stop, surreptitiously diverting pills for his own use, then failing to mention he'd discovered them when he filed a report. He was also convicted of keeping a portion of some methamphetamine that a Minneapolis citizen found on a bag on the roof of her house. Jindra then filed a false report with the department.

He also was found guilty of separating a portion of oxycodone pills for himself in another traffic stop, concealing the pills in a latex glove and putting it in his personal bag, misrepresenting to his partner what he was doing, then submitting a false report claiming to have placed all the pills into evidence.

In addition to the drug counts, the jury also convicted Jindra of two civil rights violations: stopping a driver at a service station for a tag violation and conducting an illegal search; and stopping three juveniles in a vehicle, which slowly rolled through a stop sign and conducting what the indictment called an unreasonable search and seizure of drugs. The incidents for which he was indicted occurred in 2017 and 2019.

It is not yet clear what kind of sentence Jindra will receive. The three counts of illegally taking drugs for his own use are felonies, and the two civil rights violations are federal misdemeanors. No sentencing date was set. Frank said that Jindra could remain free before sentencing as long as he met conditions of pretrial supervised release.

In his closing arguments last Friday, defense attorney Peter Wold argued that Jindra had thrown away the drugs that he seized, which he said was not an uncommon practice of Minneapolis police. He said Jindra did not want to spend the time logging in small amounts of drugs in the department's property room, when criminal charges might not be filed.

In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amber Brennan said the defense produced no evidence Jindra threw away the drugs.

Wold also contended that the prosecution had not shown evidence that Jindra was a drug addict, while Brennan countered that Jindra was not on trial for drug addiction.

Outside the presence of the jury, prosecutors Brennan and Michelle Jones, told Judge Frank that Jindra may have had a drug problem. They said that during a hospitalization last year, Jindra's family said they believed he had a drug problem. Several years ago he had overdosed on Xanax, a controlled substance used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

Jindra was assigned to the night shift, much of it on the city's north side, and the majority of the drivers and passengers he pulled over and searched that were cited in the indictment were people of color.

Much of the evidence in the case was video Jindra's body camera or those of the officers he was partnered with. In her closing argument, Brennan said that Jindra typically made a "bee line" for the vehicle's interior whether he had legal justification or not, searching for drugs, compared to his partners who patted down subjects for possible weapons, but seemed far less preoccupied with finding drugs.

The videos showed Jindra rustling through the vehicles he stopped, searching consoles, car door compartments and between or under car seats in addition to the drivers' or passengers' pockets.

He put some of the drugs he found in his personal duty bag that sat in the cargo area of his police SUV, sometimes surreptitiously wrapping drugs in his latex gloves. In other cases, he put the drugs in his pocket or the door of his squad car. He frequently did not tell other officers that he found the drugs, while the defense contended those officers could often see what Jindra was doing.

Some of the traffic stops violated the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution that bars unreasonable searches. He pulled over three Black males whose car slowly rolled through an intersection without making a complete stop. The driver did not have a license, and Jindra handcuffed him, then searched the vehicle and found a small baggie of what appeared to be marijuana and a small baggie of pills. He confiscated the drugs but no report was ever filed with the department.

Jindra was a field training officer, assigned to train new recruits. In another case, a trainee found a container of oxycodone pills, in the driver's sock. Jindra siphoned off a portion of the pills before he placed the rest of the pills in evidence, while his trainee was busy with legitimate police work, according to the indictment.

Authorities came across the illegal seizures during the course of another investigation of Jindra. Between late September and mid-October 2019, Jindra's supervisors began reviewing video from a body camera Jindra wore in response to complaints they received regarding three then-recent incidents. He was suspended with pay on Oct. 19, 2019 due to concerns about his conduct and the case was referred to the FBI.

While on suspension, he filed a medical claim that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of being one of the first squads to respond to a July 2017 incident in which Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Jindra was fired on July 13, 2020 based on a September 2017 complaint in which the department found he had violated its policies on search and seizure, filing reports and professional policing. He was indicted last November.

Before joining the force, Ty Jindra was in the Minnesota Army National Guard and spent time in Iraq. In 2013, the Minneapolis Police Department hired him as a community service officer, a civilian position, and he became a police officer recruit in 2014.

Randy Furst • 612-612-673-4224