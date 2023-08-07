Ex- Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao gets nearly 5 years in prison for role in George Floyd murder

Tou Thao, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced Monday to almost five years in prison for his role in the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Thao, who was previously convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May, testified he acted as a “human traffic cone” and kept the growing crowd back as Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck outside a convenience store for nearly 10 minutes on May 25, 2020.

During the sentencing hearing, Thao denied any wrongdoing.

“Obviously, on that day, we didn’t intend on — I didn’t intend on doing any malice or anything like that, or try to hurt anyone. That was never my intent. I did the best I thought I could,” he said. “Obviously the outcome didn’t come out the way I wanted it, so I’ll leave it at that.”

He also preached about how he had rediscovered Christianity in the time he has already spent behind bars.

“I did not commit these crimes,” Thao said. “My conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God.”

However, Hennepin County Judge Peter A. Cahil was not moved by Thao’s sermonizing.

“Mr. Thao, to be perfectly honest, after three years of reflection, I was hoping for a little more remorse, regret, acknowledgment of some responsibility and less preaching,” he said.

Thao was the last of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death to face a state and federal trial. Each has been convicted and sentenced.

Thomas Lane, who held down Floyd’s legs, and J. Alexander Kueng, who held down his torso, pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter as well as federal civil rights charges. Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years after he was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He also received 21 years after pleading guilty to depriving Floyd of his rights and a civil rights violation.

All four were fired and arrested shortly after Floyd’s death.

Thao received credit for the 340 days he’s already served. His sentence will be served concurrently with a separate conviction on a federal civil rights charge related to his inaction.

