Ex-Minnesota trooper pleads guilty to texting himself nude photos from woman's phone

David K. Li
·2 min read

A former Minnesota state trooper on Wednesday pleaded guilty to texting himself intimate pictures from a woman's cell phone after she'd been in a suspected DWI crash.

Albert Kuehne, 37, was originally charged with two felony harassment counts that could've carried a possible five-year prison sentence.

But Kuehne pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to a lesser charge of misdemeanor nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and agreed to two years of probation.

A 25-year-old woman crashed her car on March 25 last year in Minneapolis, near Cedar Avenue and Interstate 94, according to a criminal complaint seen by NBC News. The woman was detained as a DWI suspect before she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman's cell phone is synched with her Macbook, prosecutors said.

After she was released from the hospital, the driver's boyfriend saw in the synched Macbook that her cell phone had been accessed and it sent instant messages "containing nude photographs of the victim to an unknown phone," according to the complaint.

"Victim's boyfriend contacted the unknown phone number and the person on the other end of the call eventually identified themselves as the defendant," the complaint said.

Trooper video of the March 25 crash scene showed the woman being led to a squad car and Kuehne instructing her to "give me your phone," according to the complaint.

When three pictures were sent from her phone, and as the woman was being treated by paramedics, "it appears that the defendant was alone in the squad car at that time," the complaint said.

"The images in question show victim either nude or partially nude. Two of the photos show (the) victim's exposed breasts," the complaint continued. "Victim was interviewed. She denied giving the defendant permission to access her phone."

Kuehne, who lives in Dayton, Minnesota, was put on administrative leave in May last year and fired four months later. His lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Minnesota trooper admits sending himself explicit photos of woman he detained

    The former trooper went through the detained woman's phone without consent during a traffic stop.

  • EU chiefs to press UK's Johnson to adhere to N.Ireland protocol

    EU institution leaders will tell British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit that Britain and the EU had both agreed the protocol governing Northern Ireland trade arrangements and that Britain must apply it and not make unilateral changes. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the protocol was the "one and only solution" to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and that she still saw "fundamental gaps" in Britain's implementation of it.

  • Underground counselors: The chaplains helping transit workers cope

    In New York City, the nation’s only corps of transit chaplains helps workers deal with stress, trauma, and tragedies on the rails and in the streets.

  • Naspers' directors to have significant shares in company after share exchange deal

    The incentives of executive directors in Naspers Ltd will be linked to the performance of the company and a share exchange programme with subsidiary Prosus will not alter that, the company said on Thursday. Last month, Naspers and Prosus had announced a share exchange programme under which Prosus, listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, would issue new shares to buy up to 45.4% of its parent Naspers' shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

  • Trooper texted woman’s nudes to himself from her seized phone, Minnesota officials say

    The now-former trooper pleaded guilty this week.

  • Mom committed, husband pleads not guilty to kids' murders

    A woman charged with conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children has been committed to a mental health facility for treatment, and her husband has pleaded not guilty to the crimes. Chad Daybell entered his plea Wednesday morning in an eastern Idaho courtroom, less than 24 hours after 7th District Judge Steven Boyce signed the mental commitment order for Lori Vallow Daybell. The couple is at the center of a grim saga involving bizarre doomsday beliefs and a months-long search for two missing children who were later found buried in an eastern Idaho yard.

  • COVID-19 outbreak closes hotel hosting G7 summit delegation

    A hotel, which British media reported was being used by members of Germany's delegation to a Group of Seven summit in England, has closed because members of staff tested positive for COVID-19, its owners said on Thursday. The Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives, a seaside town adjacent to the location of the three-day G7 leaders' meeting in Cornwall, southwest England, had shut temporarily on advice from health officials and the local authority, the owners said. Among the guests were security staff for the German delegation and a media team working for a U.S. broadcaster, Sky News reported.

  • Weissmann: Wray ‘seemed to not understand’ statues during Jan. 6 investigation

    NBC News Contributor Andrew Weissmann analyzes FBI Director Wray's latest testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

  • Nun with gambling habit pleads guilty to stealing $835,000 from CA Catholic school

    The nun had taken a vow of poverty, officials said.

  • ‘Fossil fuel era rapidly coming to a close’: Climate activists rejoice as Keystone XL pipeline is axed

    Canadian energy group cancels project in victory for Indigenous and environmental groups that have pressures governments to abandon project for more than a decade

  • Keleher Pleads Guilty in Corruption Probe

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Julia Keleher, the embattled former education secretary of Puerto Rico who oversaw the island’s response to Hurricane Maria, has pleaded guilty to two federal conspiracy charges in a wide-ranging corruption probe that scrutinized her business dealings while leading […]

  • Joe Biden fears Britain is 'inflaming' tension in Ireland and EU

    Joe Biden ordered US officials to rebuke Boris Johnson for jeopardising the peace process in Northern Ireland due to its stand-off with the European Union, it emerged on Wednesday night. In a significant diplomatic intervention which now threatens to overshadow the G7 summit in Cornwall, America’s most senior diplomat in Britain told the Brexit minister Lord Frost that the UK’s stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol was “inflaming” tensions in Ireland and Europe. Yael Lempert is said to have is

  • Princess Eugenie just shared the cutest first video of son, August

    He's already clearly taking after his mum!

  • ‘Witch cult’ leader sentenced to death for strangling and dismembering Tinder date

    Defendant now on death row slit his own neck during court proceedings

  • Argentine president sinks himself over boat quote

    Argentina's President Alberto Fernández might want to get on a boat and hide. The left-leaning Argentine leader has been ridiculed across Latin America and beyond for trying to emphasize his country's European roots during a meeting this week with Spain's prime minister by saying: “The Mexicans came from the Indians, the Brazilians came from the jungle, but we Argentines came from boats, and they were boats that came from Europe.” It's perhaps the most racially charged version of an oft-quoted saying attributed at varying times to writers including Octavio Paz and Carlos Fuentes of Mexico and Jorge Luis Borges and Julio Cortázar of Argentina — though it may predate all of them — and none of those included any reference to “Indians” or “the jungle.”

  • Federal judge asked to halt 2 South Carolina electrocutions

    Attorneys for two prisoners facing death by electrocution under South Carolina’s new capital punishment law are asking a federal judge to block their executions scheduled later this month, describing the electric chair as a particularly cruel and mutilating method of killing. Executing Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens by electrocution later this month would cause the men “to suffocate to death while they are cooked by the current,” attorney Gerald King argued Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell. The executions were scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

  • NC couple must give up Cadillac, $1.3 million in Fort Bragg bribery case, feds say

    The couple is accused of accepting cash and gifts in exchange for contracts.

  • Princess Eugenie Shares First Video of Baby August on Instagram - and You Can Hear His Coos!

    Princess Eugenie celebrated World Oceans Day — "a day to snuggle with fluffy sharks"

  • Woman sentenced for false 911 calls sparking fatal drug raid

    A woman was sentenced on Tuesday to three years and four months in federal prison for making false 911 calls that ultimately resulted in a 2019 drug raid by Houston police that killed both homeowners. Patricia Garcia was the first person to be sentenced in connection with the deadly raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were fatally shot on Jan. 28, 2019. A dozen current and former officers tied to the narcotics unit that conducted the drug raid have been indicted in state and federal court in the wake of the shooting.

  • Iowa Governor Signs Law Targeting Critical Race Theory in Public Schools

    Republican Iowa governor Kim Reynolds signed a law Tuesday targeting the inclusion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public school classroom curricula.