Ex-Mississippi Coast cop pleads guilty to embezzlement after stealing gas money from city

A former Mississippi Coast police officer pleaded guilty to embezzlement after he used a city gas card to buy fuel for his own car, State Auditor Shad White announced in a news release Thursday.

Eric Maye, a former Gautier police officer, was arrested in January 2023 and served with a $1,433.43 demand letter that required him to pay back the city for money he should have used to fuel his city-owned police car.

White thanked prosecutors and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in the release.

“Working together, we will continue to safeguard taxpayer dollars,” White said.

The Jackson County Circuit Court sentenced Maye to five years of house arrest and five of post-release supervision. He must also pay restitution and fines, the court ruled.

Maye will serve that sentence concurrently with his conviction in a case investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, according to the news release.

Maye is still liable for the demand’s full amount in addition to his punishment from the criminal case, the release said. His employment in Gautier is not covered by a surety bond, which is a bond similar to insurance that aims to protect city residents from corruption.

District Attorney Angel McIlrath’s office prosecuted both cases.

The Auditor’s office asks anyone to report fraud by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275.