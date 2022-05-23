Ex-Mississippi corrections officer pleads not guilty in killing of Carl the Rooster

A Mississippi woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge in the kidnapping and killing of Carl the Rooster, a beloved animal and unofficial mascot of downtown Ocean Springs.

An attorney for former Jones County juvenile corrections officer Kendra Shaffer entered the plea on behalf of his client in Ocean Springs Municipal Court just days before her scheduled court appearance Wednesday, Police Chief Mark Dunston said.

She will go to trial at 8 a.m. on Aug. 29 and is represented by Thomas Alonzo, a lawyer from Lafayette, Louisiana.

Shaffer has not cooperated with Ocean Springs police to help identify other suspects seen on surveillance video with her taking Carl around 3 a.m. on April 24.

In the video, a woman believed to be Shaffer and a group of men are captured walking down Government Street with Carl after picking him up outside of Twister Anchor Tattoo & Gallery.

Another video from outside a Biloxi truck stop indicates Carl’s body was dumped there. A man, believed to be homeless, is seen picking up Carl’s body and walking away.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department fired Shaffer after her arrest.

Carl’s proper name is Carl 2.0.

His death sparked outrage among Mississippi Coast residents and prompted a second-line funeral and parade, complete with a performance by local jazz and funk band Blackwater Brass.

A memorial to honor Carl the rooster sits outside of Lil’ Market in Ocean Springs on Monday, May 2, 2022. Carl, a local celebrity and community pet, was abducted and killed last week.

Parade goers wave handkerchiefs and hold umbrellas during a second-line funeral and celebration for the life of Carl, a beloved rooster who was killed in April, in Ocean Springs on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Parade goers wave handkerchiefs during a second-line celebration for the life of Carl, a beloved rooster who was killed in April, in Ocean Springs on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Blackwater Brass, a jazz band, leads the second-line funeral for Carl the rooster down Government Street in Ocean Springs on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.