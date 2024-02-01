Ex-Missouri cop accused of sexually assaulting 19 men he arrested

A former Missouri police officer is now accused of sexually assaulting a total of 19 men he had detained or arrested — just months after he was accused of abusing eight men in his custody.

Marcellis Blackwell, 34, of St. Louis, worked as an officer with the North County Police Cooperative until his June 2023 arrest, when he was charged with sexually assaulting a handcuffed man he had arrested near Normandy High School.

Three months later, after other victims came forward with similar accusations, Blackwell was indicted on 21 felony counts, accused of engaging in abusive sexual contact against eight men.

On Wednesday, a grand jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis returned a superseding indictment accusing him of sexually assaulting even more men, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release.

According to the new indictment, between Nov. 8, 2022, and June 5, 2023, Blackwell fondled the genitals of 19 alleged victims whom he had “detained and/or restrained.” In one case, he allegedly sodomized one of the men with his finger, an act of aggravated sexual abuse.

Blackwell is also accused of falsifying records to cover up his actions, officials said.

Wednesday’s indictment brings the total felony charges to 36 — 19 counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the right to bodily integrity, and 17 counts of altering records in a federal investigation.

A motion seeking to keep Blackwell held in jail until his trial said he “victimized people he thought would be less likely to report his behavior.”

In October, a judge agreed the former cop should be detained while awaiting trial.