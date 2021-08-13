Ex-Missouri high school teacher sent sex videos to students, prosecutors say

A former Oak Grove High School teacher is facing felony charges after he allegedly sent pornographic videos to students and tried to have sex with a minor, Jackson County prosecutors said Friday.

Ethan C. Grumke, 27, is charged with stalking, attempting to make sexual contact with a student and furnishing pornographic material. The charges come after Oak Grove police were contacted by the Missouri Children’s Division, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Grumke was arrested in Colorado on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.