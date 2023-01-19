Update: Ex-Modestan is found dead close to where he went missing near Twain Harte

A former Modesto resident was found dead close to where he went missing near Twain Harte, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of Arturo Madrid Jr., 46, but it remains under investigation, the office told mymotherlode.com. His body was found “in a small body of water,” a sheriff’s spokesperson told the local news site.

Family members worried that Madrid was not dressed for the freezing overnight temperatures when he disappeared at about 6 p.m. Sunday, an earlier Facebook by the Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen on foot near Laramie Lane, wearing jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black Harley-Davidson hat.

His niece Melissa Been provided more information to The Modesto Bee on Tuesday: “He had been drinking. Freezing temperatures (are) making it dangerous to be outdoors without proper clothing and gear. The sheriff has sent sniffer dogs without luck.”

A Facebook page called “Find Art Madrid” said he left a home on Laramie Lane without his keys, wallet or cell phone.

Madrid’s son, Arturo III, owns the Facebook page. He said in a message that his father originally was headed to a bar, but returned to a friend’s house and then “disappeared out of nowhere.” When Madrid left the friend’s house, his son said, he appeared upset, but not enough to cause concern.

Another family Facebook post followed word that Madrid’s body had been found: “He was incredibly loved and will be so missed. Thank you all who have searched and raised awareness. We are grateful for your time. Please give family space to grieve his passing.”

Modesto Bee staff writer Vivienne Aguilar contributed to this report.