Ex-Moore Public Schools cheer coach charged with sex crimes

Mar. 9—A former cheer coach charged with sex crimes told investigators she had "no clue" when asked how many times she had sex with a former Moore Public Schools student between 2017 and 2022, court records show.

Cleveland County prosecutors this week charged Jennifer Jean Hawkins, 45, of Oklahoma City, with one count of second-degree rape and one count of sexual battery.

Hawkins, who coached in the Moore school district for approximately 20 years, was fired in January after the former student notified police that he had been in a sexual relationship with Hawkins "from the time he was a sophomore (2017) up until 2022," according to a court affidavit.

The former student, now 21, told police he attended high school in the Moore district and Hawkins worked for the district as a coach when their relationship began.

He told police he was 16 and a student at Westmoore High School when he started having sex with Hawkins at her residence on Stepping Stone Lane "almost every day during lunch" during his sophomore and junior years," according to the affidavit.

Moore Public School staff members, including the director of safety and security, interviewed Hawkins, who said the former student had lived with her and her family for the last couple of years "until ties were cut ... in October of 2022."

"Jennifer at first denied being in a sexual relationship with (him)," according to the affidavit. "Jennifer then admitted she made a mistake and began crying and admitted to having been in a sexual relationship with (him)."

The interview with Moore Public Schools staff was recorded and provided to Oklahoma City police, who interviewed former student, according to the affidavit.

He told a sex crimes investigator that during his sophomore year "he would get picked up by Jennifer during lunch, driven to the address on Stepping Stone, and have sex," the investigator reported.

Story continues

The former student "estimated he had sex with Jennifer three hundred plus times at the address on Stepping Stone," the investigator wrote in the affidavit.

The former student told police he had a sexual relationship with Hawkins for two years, from 2017 to 2019, when he was a Moore Public Schools student and she was a Moore Public Schools coach.

The former student said he dated Hawkins' daughter initially, then "Jennifer began prompting him for a sexual relationship," according to the affidavit.

Anna Aguilar, a Moore Public Schools spokesperson, told The Transcript Hawkins was fired as soon as the district was notified of the situation.

Hawkins was not a teacher or a full-time employee, but contracted with the district to coach cheer, said Aguilar, who provided a statement dated Jan. 27.

"Moore Public Schools recently learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in the past," the statement read. "We immediately contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department, and a report was filed. The coach was immediately released from their duties.

"The safety and security of Moore Public Schools' students and employees is our foremost concern. MPS school officials will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation of this matter.