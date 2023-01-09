Ex-Mount Olive football treasurer charged with stealing $74k from booster club

The former treasurer of the Mount Olive football booster club was arrested late last week for allegedly stealing $74,000 from the organization, Morris County officials said.

Shawn J. Collins, 49, was charged with third-degree theft for his actions with the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association following an investigation by township police, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release Friday.

Mount Olive Police began looking into Collins in October, the prosecutor's office said. The investigation determined the ex-treasurer "made unauthorized withdrawals" from the club bank account and failed to deposit money collected from events and concession sales.

The Mount Olive Junior Marauders varsity team, in a 2014 photo.

The club's website says it operates exclusively on money raised through registration fees and fundraising opportunities. It serves children from pre-K through eighth grade and teaches "the fundamentals of football and life – from sportsmanship, respect, and teamwork, to Heads-Up Tackling, and the importance of having fun and building friendships."

Collins was released pending a court appearance, according to the Prosecutor's Office. The agency urged anyone with information related to the investigation to call the financial crimes unit at 973-285-6200.

Efforts to reach Collins for comment on Monday weren't immediately successful. The football club didn't immediately respond to messages as well.

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties. Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Mount Olive Marauder football club treasurer accused of stealing $74k