Ex-Mount Vernon police sergeant begins trial over altercation with fellow cop and lover

A Mount Vernon police officer never reported what she claims was abusive behavior by Sgt. Martin Bailey during their stormy, 4-year extramarital relationship.

But Alice Ferreira will be able to testify about some of it when Bailey goes on trial Monday on charges related to a violent encounter that marked the end of that relationship three years ago.

Bailey is charged with third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing, both misdemeanors, in the Sept. 21, 2019, altercation with Ferreira in the basement apartment of a Hillside Avenue home that he owned.

He is accused of squeezing her neck with one hand while pressing against her mouth with the other hand. Prosecutors allege that some of Ferreira’s hair fell out and she suffered cuts inside her mouth and scratches and bruising during the altercation.

Once he learned that the incident had been reported to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Bailey went to speak with investigators on Sept. 27. He provided a 7-minute recording that he contended proved he had not done the things Ferreira claimed and showed she was in fact the aggressor and had kept him from leaving when he told her the relationship was over.

But once investigators reviewed Bailey’s cellphone they learned the original recording was 12 minutes – and the assault occurred during the part of the recording he did not share.

So when a grand jury indicted him six weeks later, a felony charge of tampering with evidence was included.

Bailey has opted for a nonjury trial before Westchester County Judge Susan Cacace. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted of the felony.

The 52-year-old Dutchess County resident retired in November 2020 after 21 years in the department, the last six as sergeant.

Ferreira joined the department in 2017 and was promoted last year to detective. She turned 33 last week.

At a recent hearing, Assistant District Attorney Joyce Miller detailed the couple’s relationship as she asked Cacace to allow Ferreira to testify about four incidents in the years before the final confrontation.

Bailey and Ferreira were both married when they met at a gym. She was training to become a police officer and they started working out together before a romantic relationship developed.

Miller said that Bailey helped her become a Mount Vernon police officer and she eventually got a divorce, envisioning a future with the sergeant.

While Bailey lived in Wappingers Falls, he let Ferreira move into the basement apartment in the Hillside Avenue house.

Their 4-year relationship was “always passionate and heated on both sides,” Miller said, with each jealous and controlling, often checking each other’s cellphones for who they might have been in contact with.

Miller said Ferreira never reported any prior violent behavior, fearful it would harm her career or even the financial prospects of Bailey’s two grown daughters if he was disciplined.

The first such episode, Miller said, was one night in 2016. They had just returned to the house from dinner and were arguing in Bailey’s car. Ferreira claims Bailey grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head against the passenger side window. She ran out of the car and into the house, noticing some hair had fallen out and she had a bloody lip.

The following year, during an argument in the apartment, Ferreira claims Bailey pulled her by the hair, threw her on the bed and pressed his forearm on her mouth, causing her to pass out. She claims that when she awoke she was no longer wearing any clothes and believes Bailey had sex with her.

That year and again in 2018, Ferreira claims she was impregnated by Bailey but that both times he convinced her to get an abortion, Miller said.

Mayo Bartlett, one of Bailey’s lawyers, countered that there was insufficient proof any of those things happened. He argued that all those incidents were prejudicial to Bailey’s case, particularly as it would unfairly put the burden on the defense to prove they did not happen.

“None of this information helps determine whether he assaulted, strangled or harassed her (on Sept. 21, 2019),” he told Cacace.

But the judge agreed with Miller that some of the information “completes the narrative” of a tumultuous relationship. She is allowing Ferreira to testify about the first incident and part of the second, but not other incidents that Miller mentioned. Ferreira can describe the 2017 argument up until the point she passed out but cannot testify that she believed she was raped.

She also cannot testify about any abortions, Cacace ruled.

