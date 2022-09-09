Ex-MS Coast bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $25,000 from employer, records show

A former employee of the Stone County Soil and Conservation District charged with embezzling over $25,000 allegedly used district funds to pay for personal expenses, such as trips to the hair salon or to get her nails done or pay her power bill and more, according to Stone County Sheriff’s Major Amanda Schonewitz.

Jennifer Felker Rikard allegedly had access to the funds because of her position as a former secretary and bookkeeper there.

According to the indictment, Rikard is accused of committing the crimes at different times between December 2017 and January 2021.

Rikard on Monday waived her arraignment and entered a not guilty plea. She is tentatively set to go to trial in Stone County on Jan. 23.

Rikard was first arrested on the felony offense on Jan. 31 after an employee reported suspicious activity, Schonewitz said. The employee, the investigator said, had taken over Rikard’s position when she moved to a different job within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

If convicted of the felony offense, Rikard is facing a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000 or both.

Attorney Rufus Alldredge is representing Rikard.

The Sun Herald reached out to Alldredge for comment, but has not yet heard back.