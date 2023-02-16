An ex-MS Coast cop twice convicted of domestic violence is now running for constable

A former Hancock County law enforcement officer twice convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence isn’t letting his past prevent him from entering the race for a constable’s seat.

Colin Freeman, 39, said he decided to run for the seat after he received encouragement to do so.

Freeman is among four Republican candidates vying for the Place 2 constable’s seat being vacated by incumbent Ray Seal Jr. The other candidates are Carl N. Berry, John Ladner and Christopher Dunn Sholar.

The Sun Herald reached out to Freeman to find out why he wanted to thrust himself back into the public eye in the aftermath of reports on his two convictions for misdemeanor domestic violence, though he has no criminal record for the charges.

“I have a passion for serving the community, and I was humbled to be asked to run for the position by the incumbent,” Freeman said. “I was 100% by the book while I was in law enforcement, and that’s the truth.”

Supported by incumbent

Constables in Mississippi serve papers for Justice Count, such as eviction notices, wage garnishments, arrest warrants, summonses to appear in court and something called “replevins,” which is essentially like a repossession of merchandise or vehicles. Constables are elected every four years.

As for the domestic violence incidents, Freeman said he felt like the way authorities described what happened “wasn’t portrayed as it was made out to be.”

“It’s been nearly two years since this happened,” Freeman said. “I want people to look past everything and put their trust in me.”

Freeman said he’s been working as a plumber since he resigned from his position at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department amid reports about his domestic violence arrests.

K-9 Deputy Loco pictured with his handler Deputy Colin Freeman.

Seal, the incumbent, said he’d known Freeman for about 10 years and they had been neighbors for three years.

“I think he would make a great constable because of his law enforcement background,” Seal said. “Everybody on this street we live on loves him because he has done so much for his (White Cypress Lakes) neighborhood.”

Story continues

Domestic violence convictions

As for Freeman’s previous run-ins with law enforcement, Seal said the Freeman he knows was “in a position in law enforcement for years and always did a good job.”

Through Freeman was convicted of the two domestic violence offenses, he has no criminal record because two South Mississippi judges gave him non-adjudicated sentences.

When someone receives a non-adjudicated sentence, there is no criminal record of the offense once they complete the term of their sentences.

Freeman’s last arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence occurred on Aug. 8, 2021, while working as a deputy at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Freeman was arrested by Hancock County deputies was on administrative leave without pay and eventually resigned.

In that case, he was convicted of assaulting his then-live-in girlfriend, who also worked at the Sheriff’s Department then. The assault began as the victim was giving her children a bath and escalated until deputies arrived, according to records. Deputies had to wrestle Freeman to the ground and threaten to use a Taser to get him into handcuffs.

Hancock County Justice Court Judge Brian Necaise gave Freeman the non-adjudicated sentence in that case at the recommendation of county prosecutor Olen Anderson.

Waveland Judge P.J. Mauffray was the first judge to give Freeman a non-adjudicated sentence when he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence there in 2015.