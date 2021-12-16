Ex MSU student sent to prison for stalking

Dec. 15—MANKATO — A former Minnesota State University student was sentenced to five years in federal prison for cyberstalking.

Jeffrey Colin Purdy, 30, of Minneapolis, stalked and threatened a former MSU classmate who shunned his romantic advances from 2017 through early 2020, court documents say. He used MSU's anonymous online crime reporting system to make threats and false reports about the woman.

Purdy pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in August 2020. He later sought to withdraw the plea but was denied. He was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

Following his prison term Purdy was ordered to spend three years on supervised release.