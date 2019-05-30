Ex-Mueller FBI deputy director: Let the special counsel’s report speak for itself

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s announcement Wednesday that he will not expand upon his news conference statement is completely consistent not only with his two-year tenure as special counsel, when he did not comment at all publicly, but also with his 12-year term as FBI director. Although this decision is disappointing to some — perhaps many — people, Mueller’s rationale is simple: “Let the words (in the report) speak for themselves.”

I worked as Mueller’s deputy director at the FBI for nearly six years. Time and time again he deferred to others, including attorneys general or leaders in the U.S. intelligence community or his deputy director, to speak at news conferences or at public events. I even testified on more than one occasion when he was unavailable. Unlike many in Washington, claiming the spotlight was not only a venue he did not seek, it also was something to avoid unless necessary and prudent. Obviously, his statement Wednesday was both.

But as anyone who has worked for him or with him closely knows, pleasing others and gaining their approval is never, in his calculus, the best reason to do something meaningful. And I can imagine that this baseline position of his would only be reinforced in the current politically charged environment where every word is parsed to try and achieve a political advantage.

OUR VIEW: Mueller speaks, but this shouldn't be his last word on Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller on May 29, 2019. More

Some will argue that as a public servant he has an obligation, even a duty, to testify publicly. If that’s what he had agreed to when he accepted the assignment in May 2017, then he should live up to that. Short of that, let’s applaud his work and the work of his team in a nonpartisan way, and let Congress and the courts sort out the next chapter, if any, of this saga.

John S. Pistole is president of Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana; a former administrator of the Transportation Security Administration; and a former deputy director of the FBI.

If you can't see this reader poll, please refresh your page.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-Mueller FBI deputy director: Let the special counsel’s report speak for itself