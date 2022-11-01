Ex-Muncie man arrested on murder charge

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have arrested a former Muncie resident charged with murder.

David L, Jones Jr., 57, more recently of Anderson, was apprehended Monday in Indianapolis. He was being held without bond Tuesday in the Madison County jai.

A warrant had been issued for Jones' arrest on Oct. 20, the day he was charged, in Madison Circuit Court 4, with murder — and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon — in the shooting death of Tyreke X. Love.

Investigators said Love, a 23-year-old from Indianapolis, was gunned down Oct. 9 at an apartment complex on Anderson's west side.

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a maximum 65-year prison term. The firearm count is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

In 2006, Jones — then of Muncie — was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Delaware Circuit Court 4 Judge John Feick after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

Muncie police said Jones, in October 2005, had shot a 79-year-old man in the stomach during a robbery at a house in the 300 block of South Beacon Street.

Jones had most recently been released from custody in 2020, according to an Indiana Department of Correction website.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Former Muncie resident held in Anderson slaying