Ex-Muncie man awaiting trial for Winchester burglary accused of soliciting teen for sex

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A former Muncie resident awaiting trial in a Winchester burglary case is now accused of soliciting sex from a Randolph County juvenile.

William D. Clarkson, 40, more recently of Greenwood, was charged in Randolph Circuit Court last week with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to an affidavit, Clarkson tried to persuade a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity when he was visiting Union City in late June and early July.

Chad Puterbaugh, a detective with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, was made aware of the allegations by officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services in late July.

In February, Clarkson was charged with four crimes — attempted burglary, attempted theft, resisting law enforcement and unlawful use of a police radio — in another Randolph Circuit Court case.

Clarkson and a co-defendant — 32-year-old Andrew Lee Ellis of Winchester — were arrested by Winchester police after allegedly breaking into a house in the 800 block of Short Street.

The most serious charge, attempted burglary, is a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

Clarkson's trial in that case is set for Feb. 12.

According to court records, Clarkson's record includes convictions for battery, domestic battery, non-support of a dependent child, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a syringe and theft.

In other court news:

Failure to register: A man convicted last year of child solicitation in Randolph County has been charged with failing to register as a sex or violent offender.

Brian Christopher Cox, 39, of Greenville, Ohio, in March 2022 pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the solicitation charge, a Level 4 felony.

Under terms of the terms of a plea agreement, a count of child molesting was dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Muncie man charged with child solicitation in Randolph County