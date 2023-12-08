Ex-Muncie man pleads guilty to attempted murder in shooting at westside party

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Muncie man who fired gunshots at a 2019 party near the Ball State University campus that left one person dead and six others wounded has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Vashaun L. Harnett, 24, — now of Arlington, Texas — pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony, which carries up to 40 years in prison, at a Thursday hearing in Delaware Circuit Court 2.

Officials responding to a house on West Euclid Avenue on May 18, 2019, after reports of seven people being shot.

Judge Kimberly Dowling took a plea agreement in the case under advisement, and tentatively set sentencing for Feb. 22.

The deal calls for Harnett to receive a 25-year sentence with five years suspended.

The attempted murder charge stems from the shooting of Tyler Childers, then 20, outside a home in the 2400 block of West Euclid Avenue on May 18, 2019.

Prosecutors did not contest Harnett's claim of self-defense in the shootings of six other people, one fatally, in the house west of the Ball State University campus, where a party was being held.

In a statement to Muncie police, Harnett said he began firing gunshots after one of the persons he shot had pointed his own handgun at both Harnett and his girlfriend.

Another shooting victim, 17-year-old Daymarr Kennedy of Muncie, died two days after being wounded.

However, at a December 2021 trial — which ended with a mistrial when jurors could not agreed on a verdict — prosecutors Zach Craig and Andrew Ramirez maintained Harnett's shooting a few minutes later of Childers, who was standing over one of the other victims outside the house, was not in self defense.

"That situation was over," Craig told jurors at the conclusion of the 2021 trial. "That threat was extinguished."

Defense attorneys noted Harnett had remained at the scene and reported the shootings in a call to 911 dispatchers.

Judge Dowling ruled on Thursday that Harnett could remain free on bond pending the sentencing hearing.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Muncie man pleads guilty to attempted murder in shooting at party