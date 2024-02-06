Ex-Muncie man who set house on fire draws suspended sentence

PORTLAND, Ind. — A former Muncie resident who admitted to setting a Dunkirk home on fire has been placed on probation.

Dana L. Zimmerman, 41, had pleaded guilty to arson, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Last week, he received a four-year sentence, which was suspended, from Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison. Zimmerman, more recently of Terre Haute, was also placed on probation for four years.

Investigators said Zimmerman was living in a house, owned by his mother, in the 200 block of Mount Auburn Street in Dunkirk when the fire was set on April 19, 2023.

According to a report by an agent with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the blaze was ignited under the house's kitchen sink.

A water line melted, resulting in the flames being extinguished. Investigators also found a gasoline can nearby.

Zimmerman reported the fire to emergency dispatchers. He at first denied any role in setting the blaze, but later acknowledged he had sprinkled gasoline under the sink and then used a cigarette lighter to ignite the blaze.

Zimmerman was "very cooperative and was apologetic for setting (the) house on fire," an investigator wrote, adding the former Dunkirk resident "couldn't explain why he set the fire."

Court records reflect no prior felony convictions for Zimmerman.

In other court news:

Dealing sentence: A Muncie man convicted of dealing in cocaine has been sentenced to three years on electronic home detention.

Rondell J. Williams, 40, had pleaded guilty to the Level 3 felony charge, which was filed in September 2018.

Delaware Circuit Court 4 Judge John Feick in recent days imposed a nine-year sentence with six years suspended.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, two other counts of dealing in cocaine were dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Former Dunkirk man who set house on fire draws suspended sentence