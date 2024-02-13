Ex-Muncie man's body found in New Castle; police investigating

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — New Castle police are investigating the discovery of a former Muncie resident's body on the city's northeast side.

The body of Aric Jason VanMatre, 48, more recently of Anderson, was found about 1:30 p.m. Monday in a ditch line along Washington Street west of Hillsboro Road.

New Castle police detectives are continuing to investigate the events leading to VanMatre's death.

Anyone with information on VanMatre's death or recent whereabouts is asked to call the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-5355, extension 3308

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Remains of ex-Muncie man found in New Castle; investigation ongoing