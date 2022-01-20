Ex-Muncie man's legal woes increase with meth-dealing arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Muncie man's legal woes have increased with allegations he sold meth to an informant for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

Mickey Reese Joyce Jr., 32, more recently of Indianapolis, was arrested this week on a preliminary count of dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Investigators said the informant in November contacted Joyce on Facebook and made arrangements to purchase meth from him on Muncie's north side.

The transaction — reportedly involving 42 grams of meth — took place on Nov. 15, according to an affidavit.

Joyce was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by a Muncie police officer on Bethel Avenue. The Indianapolis man reportedly fled from his vehicle on foot but was apprehended.

Joyce — also preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended — was being held without bond Thursday in the Delaware County jail.

The former Muncie man was already scheduled to stand trial May 16 in Delaware Circuit Court 4 on four charges filed against him in June 2018 — two counts of dealing in meth, along with intimidation and possession of marijuana.

Joyce's record includes convictions for dealing in a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and armed robbery.

