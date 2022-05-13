Ex-Muncie officer pleads guilty in federal excessive force case

INDIANAPOLIS — A now former Muncie police officer on Friday pleaded guilty to battering an arrestee — in the process violating that man's civil rights — and then filing a false report about the incident.

Jeremy Gibson, 31, pleaded guilty — to charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice — in U.S. District Court. He will be sentenced by Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Nov. 9.

Nate Sloan — who became Muncie's police chief in January 2020, after the events that led to the excessive force allegations — said Friday that GIbson had resigned from the Muncie Police Department in March.

Gibson and fellow officers Chase Winkle and Joseph Krejsa were arrested in March 2020 after a U.S. District Court grand jury issued an 12-count indictment.

A 17-count "superseding" indictment" — which added officer Corey Posey as a co-defendant — was issued in April 2021.

Several of the 17 charges involve allegations of Winkle "kicking, punching, knee-striking and using a taser without justification," the U.S. Attorney's office said in an April 2021 release.

The allegations stem from events that took place between March 2018 and February 2019,

Gibson was charged with participating in two of the "excessive force" incidents and with filing a related false report.

According to a release issued Friday, after a motorist was stopped for driving with a malfunctioning headlight — on May 13, 2019 — Gibson repeatedly punched the man and used his knee to strike the arrestee's head.

Krejsa — a sergeant who has since retired from the MPD — and Posey are accused of filing false reports concerning Winkle's alleged "excessive force incidents."

Winkle and Posey remain on administrative leave.

Winkle, Krejsa and Posey are scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 15.

Dalton Kurtz — who resigned from his job as a city police officer — pleaded guilty last August to failing to report Winkle's "inappropriate use of force" stemming from another incident.

Kurtz has not yet been sentenced.

