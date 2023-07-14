Ex-Muncie police officer gets 6 months for filing false report on Winkle

INDIANAPOLIS — Another ex-colleague of Chase Winkle is going to prison for filing a false report about the former Muncie police officer's physical abuse of an arrestee.

Dalton Kurtz — who admitted he had provided an inaccurate account of Winkle's interactions with a 17-year-old detainee in June 2018 — was sentenced Friday, in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, to six months in federal prison.

The 33-year-old Kurtz — who resigned from his job as a city police officer in 2021 — had pleaded guilty to "misprision of felony."

After his release from prison, Kurtz will spend a year on supervised release, including two months on home detention, U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney II ruled.

Kurtz — who said he had started a career in another field after leaving the police department — offered his apologies for his role in the events that led to federal charges against Winkle and four other officers.

"It's something I will live with the rest of my life," he said.

Kurtz said he "let the pressures of others" impact his "decision-making" after the 2018 incident.

Defense attorney Ryan Gardner said his client had been "coerced by officer Winkle" to give an inaccurate account of the arrest.

He noted Kurtz was a rookie officer with less experience than Winkle when the assault took place, and that Winkle's father, Joseph, was the department's police chief at the time.

Gardner asked the judge to consider sentencing Kurtz to probation.

Katherine DeVar, an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, said the "seriousness" of the case — victimizing a "17-year-old kid who was kicked in the head" while trying to surrender — warranted an executed prison term.

She acknowledged Kurtz had accepted responsibility, cooperated with federal investigators and "was not the officer who used (excessive) force."

During Friday's hearing, Judge Sweeney — who in November 2020 sentenced former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler to a year in federal prison for a corruption-related conviction — twice referred to the federal probe of Tyler's administration and the Muncie Sanitary District that led to eight convictions.

The judge noted testimony that Kurtz was generally known for being a courteous and helpful person.

"As I sit here, I don't see you as a bad apple," he told Kurtz. "I don't see you as part of the systemic problem that Muncie has."

Kurtz was not taken into custody on Friday, and will be told when to report to a federal prison.

Chase Winkle in December pleaded guilty to 11 charges — five counts of depriving arrestees of their constitutional rights by physically abusing them, and six counts of obstruction of justice.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 22 by Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

Last month, Joseph Krejsa — a Muncie police sergeant who retired after being implicated in the Winkle investigation — was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison, also for filing for filing a false police report about Winkle's abuse of an arrestee.

Kresja was also fined $5,000. On Friday, Sweeney imposed a $1,000 fine on Kurtz.

Officer Corey Posey is scheduled to stand trial for a second time on Sept. 11 on allegations he filed a false report concerning Winkle.

Posey's first trial, in June, ended with a mistrial when jurors were unable to agree on a verdict.

Another co-defendant, former officer Jeremy Gibson, has pleaded guilty to violating an arrestee's civil rights by physically assaulting him, and obstruction of justice, a charge stemming from allegations Gibson filed a false report about the May 2018 arrest.

Gibson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30.

