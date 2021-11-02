Ex-Murray jailer charged with providing inmate with forbidden items

Nov. 2—A former Murray County Sheriff's Office corrections officer has been charged with violation of oath by a public officer and three counts of giving to or possession by inmates of prohibited items following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Shelby Madison Jones, 23, of 102 Ernest Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged by the sheriff's office and booked into the jail Friday. She was released the same day on a $6,000 bond.

"These are actions that will not be tolerated by me or my office," said Sheriff Jimmy Davenport.

Davenport said "about two weeks ago, maybe three, we became aware of a possible issue and reached out to the GBI and had them come and spearhead the investigation."

Davenport said Jones, who had been with the department about a year, resigned after the investigation began.

"As a result of the investigation, it was determined this ex-employee had allowed an inmate to use her cellphone and had gotten property out of the property room and gave it to the inmate," Davenport said.

The property room is where an inmate's personal property is kept. Davenport said Jones returned some of the inmate's property to him.

Davenport said he does not have a motive for Jones' actions.

"You can do everything you can to screen people before they are hired and to supervise them, but it is ultimately up to them the decisions they make," he said. "This isn't something we will tolerate. We are an open department, and when this came to our attention, we did not sit on this. We moved ASAP (as soon as possible)."