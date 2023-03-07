Ex-Narragansett Regional School Committee member guilty of possession of child pornography

GARDNER – A former Narragansett Regional School Committee member and Templeton business owner pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in Winchendon District Court on Tuesday, March 7.

Under an agreement with the court, Audrey Robinson, 39, also known as AJ Robinson, will serve three years of supervised probation, register with the state as a sexually dangerous person (SDP), attend sex counseling, and have no unsupervised contact with children under 16.

Robinson entered the plea under her legal name, which is also the name she used when she served on the Narragansett Regional School Committee for three years after being elected in 2014. She is the owner of the former Serendipity Salon in Templeton, now known as Phoenix.

In entering her plea, Robinson told Judge Whitney Brown that she did not dispute the state’s facts and waived her right to a jury trial. Robinson admitted that her actions had been “stupid and naïve,” according to her attorney, Kristen J. Patria.

The Boston Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigation and Kik, the messaging app

Robinson was charged in 2022 and arraigned on July 11, 2022, after law enforcement officials said that she had used a cellphone to send two videos depicting child pornography to an undercover agent on an instant messaging app called Kik, a platform on which users meet, discuss, and trade images of minors, links to child pornography, and videos. Robinson was interviewed by a Templeton police officer and two FBI agents, one of whom was assigned to the Boston Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, according to officials.

Charges brought in July 2022:Ex-Narragansett Regional School Committee member charged with child pornography possession

During the original investigation, Robinson admitted to having a Kik account in the past, but initially denied having sent the images. She signed a written consent form to permit a search of her cellphone and agreed to scroll through the photos on the phone while an officer observed.

Story continues

A search warrant to conduct a forensic examination of the phone was granted by the Winchendon District Court and a full file system extract of the device was completed by the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit. The investigation revealed the phone contained pictures and videos of child sexual abuse material. The account of the person who sent the images was later connected to Robinson through the IP address and other identifying factors, according to police.

More:Police warn parents that online child predators target children in small towns, too

Robinson's lawyer argues against requirement to register as sexually dangerous person

In the disposition hearing, Patria requested that his client not be required to register as a sexually dangerous person, citing Robinson’s lack of a prior criminal record, limited interaction with children, community involvement, and cooperation with investigators. Patria also said that Robinson had been bullied after “coming out” in middle school, and had been in therapy for years. Patria provided the court with several letters of support for Robinson from members of the community.

Patria also noted that Robinson had not been involved in the production of the images found on her cellphone.

But Brown upheld the state’s request for Robinson to register, citing the serious nature of the videos found by investigators on the cellphone, and Robinson's active sharing of them with others. The judge said she was not diminishing Robinson’s good acts in the community with her ruling requiring Robinson to register as an SDP with the state. Under the agreed conditions, Robinson will not be required to wear a GPS device and will be permitted to travel out of state.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Templeton business owner pleads guilty to child pornography possession