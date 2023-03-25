Ex-Navy swimmer tried to drown security guard, officials say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Navy rescue swimmer is charged with attempted murder after Florida authorities say he almost drowned a security guard in a condominium's swimming pool.

Okaloosa County sheriff's investigators say late Friday the security guard told Seth Beavers, 33, of Mount Sterling, Illinois, that the pool at the Panhandle condo was closed and he would have to leave.

The security guard told investigators that Beavers attacked him, wrapped his leg around him and dragged him into the pool, saying he would drown him.

Beavers then held the guard's head underwater before the guard was able to break free and get to the side of the pool, authorities said. But Beavers put him in a headlock and again pulled him underwater before he was finally freed.

The victim told investigators he cannot swim, and he feared he was going to be killed. His name was not released.

Investigators say that as a Navy swimmer, Beavers received extensive training in how to disable others in the water.

Investigators say Beavers told them that the security guard swung at him. He allegedly admitted that he pulled the guard into the pool, held him underwater, struck him four times and told him he was going to drown him. His LinkedIn page says he currently works as a salesman for a company that provides payroll and personnel services.

Investigators say Beavers' actions could have killed the guard, which is why he is charged with attempted murder. He was being held without bond Saturday at the Okaloosa County Jail. Its records do not indicate if Beavers has an attorney.

