Ex-NBA Star Scottie Pippen Names 5-Year-Old in Lawsuit Over Home Damages

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen has named a 5-year-old girl in a lawsuit over alleged damage to his Florida mansion, claiming she ruined his pad by “defacing” it with crayons and markers.

The former basketball player had initially filed the lawsuit against lawyer-turned-comedian Lindsay Glazer and her husband, Jacob Woloshin, in 2018, but amended it this week to include the couple’s young daughter. In court documents, Pippen accused Glazer and Woloshin of a “failure as parents” for supposedly allowing their child to “deface certain elements of the property with markers, crayons, and/or cause damage of similar nature” while they rented his six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion.

The lawsuit alleges that damages totaled nearly $110,000 and seeks compensation “in excess of $15,000,” excluding legal fees, costs, and interest.

In addition to the child’s alleged “defacing” of the property with crayons and markers, Pippen has also accused the couple of “neglecting the care of the home,” “causing the home to become infected with insects,” allowing pets to urinate in the home, and “literally stealing personal household items,” among other things.

Glazer, who last year jokingly set up a GoFundMe page to “replace [Pippen’s] missing knife set” and raised over $700 for charity, laughed off the latest allegations.

“All jokes aside, who would have ever thought that Dennis Rodman would be strengthening relations with North Korea, and Scottie ‘no tippin’ Pippen would be the crazy one suing little girls?” Glazer told the New Times Broward Palm Beach.

“With all of the publicity this ridiculous case was getting, we thought it good to use it as an opportunity to raise funds for the Fisher House Foundation, which assists military and veteran's families,” the comedian told the New Times about the fundraising page.

According to The Sun-Sentinel, Pippen was ordered to pay $13,190 more in taxes on the home the same year he sued Glazer. Pippen misidentified the home as his primary residence when he was actually renting the home out, which makes him ineligible for a tax break.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

