Ex-NC deputy says he was following orders. Wake jury says he’s guilty of 12 felonies.

A Wake County jury found a former Granville County deputy guilty of 12 felony charges of obstructing justice while acquitting him on 12 charges of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Chad Coffey was facing a total of 24 felony charges after falsifying training and qualification requirements for former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins and his former chief deputy from 2013 to 2018.

Coffey is scheduled to be sentenced after a short court break.

Hart Miles, one of Coffey’s attorneys, argued that the prosecutors are overreaching.

Coffey, who was in charge of the sheriff’s office training program, was following Wilkins’ orders, Miles had said during closing arguments. His client didn’t know he was breaking the law, and any punishment should be administrative, such as losing his teaching or other certification, not criminal, Miles said.

“What’s really going on here?” Miles asked. “Are these big city ... prosecutors playing gotcha with a small town sheriff’s office?”

Coffey, a deputy for more than 20 years, loved his job in law enforcement and took pride in training deputies, Miles said. Coffey signed off on the documents at the sheriff’s order, but he knew both men had years of experience, were strong shooters and weren’t out on the streets making arrests, Miles said.

Wilkins, who has broad powers as an elected sheriff, and his chief deputy were too busy trying to keep Granville County safe to take the classes, and Wilkins testified he ordered Coffey to sign the documents, Miles said.

“That was the way it was done in Granville County, and I expect in other counties,” Miles said.

Miles also argued that under state law the sheriff and the chief deputy, who didn’t go out on calls, didn’t have to complete in-service training. Coffey’s attorney said he worked with the sheriff to create an in-house training program and the two men completed open books tests. The defense conceded that the men didn’t complete their firearms qualifications

Deputies are required to complete annual firearm testing in order to continue carrying their weapon.

Wake County Assistant District Attorney Katy Pomeroy argued that the jury should find Coffey guilty, saying nobody is above the law.

Coffey knowingly signed false documents hundreds of times, deceiving the N.C. Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission, she argued.

Wilkins and his chief deputy are eligible for an additional pension if they retire with their law enforcement certification, she said. Coffey benefited from the deception, Pomeroy said, because he was only paid by the local community college if he had a certain number officers in his class.

While the defense argued the chief deputy didn’t need to be certified, Coffey still went through the process to make it appear he was, said Pomeroy who prosecuted the case with District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

“He knew where those document were going. Why else fill them out?” Pomeroy said.

“The whole point of these documents is to prove to training and standards that you have done this,” she said. “He knew exactly where they were going. He knew exactly why he was doing it and what the affect of sending them would be.”