Ex-NC Rep. Cody Henson of Hendersonville found not guilty of assault on a female

HENDERSONVILLE - A former state representative who was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 4, 2023, and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female has been cleared of the charge following a Jan. 23 district court hearing at the Transylvania County Courthouse.

Cody Henson, 31, a native of Rosman who now lives in Hendersonville, served in the North Carolina House representing the 113th District from 2017 through 2019, when he resigned following his guilty plea to cyberstalking his then-estranged wife, Kelsey Henson, who is now Kelsey Meece.

Court records show Cody Henson's Dec. 4 charge was dismissed due to video surveillance of the reported contact with Meece. Judge James Marshall ruled the video of the contact between Cody Henson and his now ex-wife Meece did not indicate evidence of domestic violence to support the assault on a female charge.

The case had been continued a few times, Cody Henson told the Times-News on Jan. 23, as he and his lawyer, Elise Wall, were awaiting the video evidence.

"These were allegations brought on by my ex-wife. Video evidence shows that the allegations in fact did not happen," Cody Henson told the Times-News on Jan. 23. "I'm glad to have this behind me, and I'm ready to move on with my life."

Meece told the Times-News on Jan. 23 that she had no comment at this time.

Cody Henson said the video footage was taken near Hendersonville Pediatrics at 600 Beverly Hanks Center, and that the evidence was provided through Hendersonville Pediatrics' attorney, Murphy Fletcher.

After pleading guilty to cyberstalking in 2019, Cody Henson agreed to 18 months of supervised probation, a mental health and substance misuse assessment, completion of a domestic violence program and refraining from contact with his then-estranged wife.

Henson resigned during his second term in office in 2019, and former Polk County Commissioner Jake Johnson was appointed to his seat. Johnson was reelected in 2020 and then again in 2022. He has filed for reelection and will be seeking a fourth term.

