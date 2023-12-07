Ex-NC Rep. Cody Henson who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking arrested for assault on female

HENDERSONVILLE - A former state representative who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking his estranged wife in 2019 was arrested on Dec. 4 in Hendersonville and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, according to an arrest report from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Cody Henson, 31, a native of Rosman who now lives in Hendersonville, served in the North Carolina House representing the 113th District from 2017 until 2019, when he resigned following his guilty plea to cyberstalking his estranged wife.

Henson turned himself in at the Henderson County Detention Center, according Johnny Duncan, the director of communications for the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Duncan said the warrant was from Transylvania County.

According to the warrant, Henson's bond was set at $5,000, and a spokesperson at the Transylvania County Detention Center said on Dec. 7 that Henson was not being detained there. A call to Henson seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

More: UPDATE: N.C. House member from WNC pleads guilty to cyberstalking

According to court records, Henson will have his next court date on Dec. 21 at the Transylvania County Courthouse.

According to past Citizen Times reporting, the former Republican House member issued the guilty plea to cyberstalking during a July 23, 2019, appearance in Transylvania County court. Under the plea agreement, the charge was to be dismissed if Henson completed his probation.

In 2019, Henson agreed to 18 months of supervised probation, a mental health and substance misuse assessment, completion of a domestic violence program and refraining from contact with his estranged wife.

More: Rep. Johnson announces reelection bid for N.C. House District 113

Henson resigned during his second term in office in 2019, and former Polk County Commissioner Jake Johnson was appointed to his seat, reelected in 2020 and then again in 2022. Johnson filed for reelection this week and will be seeking a fourth term.

This story will be updated.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Former NC Rep. Henson charged with misdemeanor assault on a female