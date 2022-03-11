Ex-NFL player Greg Robinson makes first court appearance in Thibodaux since drug arrest

A former NFL player and Thibodaux High School football standout made his first court appearance Thursday after being charged with drug possession.

Greg Robinson, 29, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, marijuana, Xanax and methamphetamine.

The charges resulted from a traffic stop in Thibodaux around midnight Feb. 7 in the 100 block of East Bayou Road. Authorities pulled over a 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation which led to a search, police said.

After finding quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana inside Robinson’s car, police obtained a search warrant for his other properties in Thibodaux, authorities said.

A search of those properties turned up about $120,810 worth of drugs, including over 3 pounds of crystal meth, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of crack cocaine, 227 doses of hydrocodone, 48 doses of oxycodone and 18 doses of alprazolam, which is a generic form of Xanax.

Police said they also seized a large assortment of drug paraphernalia, firearm magazines and ammunition and a small amount of cash.

Robinson appeared in court Thursday via phone conference for an arraignment, but State District Judge Christopher Boudreaux said his hearing was postponed to April 1.

He is also being held for a probation violation from a drug conviction in Texas.

According to online court records, Robinson pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in 2020 after agents said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a rented vehicle in which he and two other people were riding.

He was released from the El Paso County Jail after posting $25,000 bail. He was later ordered to serve five years of probation and pay a $5,000 fine.

As part of this probation agreement, Robinson is required to not commit another crime, must not possess illegal drugs and submit to drug testing.

Robinson was also ordered to serve one year of home confinement and participate in behavior treatment and gambling addiction programs.

A spokesperson for the U.S. District Court in El Paso said Robinson will be extradited to Texas after his charges are resolved in Thibodaux to answer for the probation violation.

Robinson had stints in the NFL as an offensive tackle. After playing college football at Auburn University, he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2014 before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2017. He was then signed to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 before becoming a free agent.

He was a two-time all-state player and one of the most sought-after prep offensive linemen in the country when he graduated from Thibodaux High School in 2011.

Robinson remains in the Lafourche Parish jail on $315,000 bail.

