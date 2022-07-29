Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted on murder charge in girlfriend’s death in Texas

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware was indicted on murder and tampering charges in the death of his girlfriend in Texas last year, the Harris County district attorney said Thursday.

Ware, 41, who played for Washington and San Francisco, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski, the district attorney’s office said.

Pomaski, 29, had been missing for more than seven months before her remains were found.She had last been seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring on April 25, 2021, and her remains were found in north Harris County on Dec. 10, officials have said.

Ware is jailed in Montgomery County, north of Houston, and faces cases involving possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, jail and court records show. The cases are unrelated to the disappearance of Pomaski, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported at the time.

An attorney listed as representing him in that case did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the murder allegations.

Lacy Johnson, a prosecutor who is handling the case, said in Thursday’s statement that the investigation has been going on since Pomaski disappeared.

“We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward,” she said.

Ware’s brief NFL career included the 2003 season with the team now known as the Washington Commanders and five games with the 49ers the following year.