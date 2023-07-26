Ex-NFL Player Settles Harassment Suit Against Celeb-Backed Startup for Just $50K

Getty

A former NFL player’s discrimination and sexual harassment suit against a Paris Hilton-backed metaverse startup has settled for $51,456, the company says.

As The Daily Beast reported, Teyo Johnson accused Everyrealm co-founder Janine Yorio of pressuring him into playing “sexual harassing ‘games,’ spreading rumors about his sex life, and referring to him using slurs like “the whitest Black person.”

But in June, Yorio filed a libel suit against Johnson over a Twitter video in which claimed he “wasn’t offered equity [in Everyrealm], while similarly situated white employees were.”

A month later, the parties announced a settlement. Two similar lawsuits filed by Everyrealm ex-staffers were also settled.

Johnson’s counsel, Shane Seppinni, had previously argued in a legal filing that Everyrealm’s proof of Johnson’s equity offer did not “substantively change” the claim that “he was paid less on account of his race.”

On Wednesday, Seppinni said, “My clients are thrilled with the outcome in these cases” and added that Johnson’s payout was “incredible given that he worked there for only a few months.”

This year, the judge ruled that a new law barring the arbitration of sexual harassment disputes allowed the other claims in Johnson’s complaint to move forward in court, too.

“Along the way,” Seppinni added, “my clients set important legal precedent that working people will benefit from for decades to come.”

A spokesperson for Yorio said, “Mr. Johnson and his cohorts demanded $7.4 million, but he walked away with $51,456. Paying this is well worth avoiding any further time wasted on this sham of a lawsuit.”

