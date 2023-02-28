Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy gets six months in jail for domestic violence case

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was sentenced to six months in jail Monday on a domestic violence charge stemming from a 2021 attack in which he was videotaped beating the mother of his child.

Stacy, 31, in late January pleaded guilty to battery and two counts of criminal mischief. Other charges were dropped as part of his plea.

On Monday, court records show, Circuit Judge Mark S. Blechman sentenced Stacy to six months in the Orange County Jail with credit for two days he already served. He was also sentenced to probation upon his release.

The video of Stacy attacking his infant son’s mother went viral after the victim shared it online in November 2021.

The footage showed Stacy knocking the woman to the ground and throwing her into a television, as well as throwing an object at the woman’s head before body-slamming her onto a baby walker.

The woman’s Facebook post sharing the surveillance footage said their then-five-month-old son was present when the attack occurred.

The brutal attack was the latest in a series of incidents between Stacy and the victim, who had previously called police to have him removed from her home during an argument about rent and another time after she said he struck her in the head with a stack of mail.

As part of his sentence, Stacy must complete a batterer’s intervention program, avoid any hostile contact with the victim or her family and continue with counseling or therapy.

During his probation, he’ll be prohibited from having firearms and using intoxicants to excess, among other conditions.

Christopher Cann of the Sentinel staff contributed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Florida’s Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-500-1119. In Central Florida, you can also call the Harbor House’s 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.