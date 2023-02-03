Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy enters plea deal in domestic violence case

Christopher Cann, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

An Orange County judge accepted a plea deal Thursday and set a sentencing date in the case of Zac Stacy, a former NFL football player who was arrested in late 2021 after he was caught beating the mother of his child in a viral video.

Stacy, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, according to records filed in the Ninth Judicial Circuit. In exchange for meeting requirements including no contact with the victim, his felony battery charges will be dropped.

Stacy faces up to 120 days in jail and a maximum fine of $6,000, court records said.

In November 2021, a video of Stacy attacking the mother of his then-infant son went viral after it was shared online by the victim.

Days later, the former running back for the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets was arrested at Orlando International Airport as he exited a flight from Nashville.

In the viral video shared with investigators, Stacy was seen knocking the woman to the ground and throwing her into a nearby television. Footage also showed Stacy throwing an object at the woman’s head before body-slamming her onto a baby walker.

The woman’s Facebook post sharing the surveillance footage said their then-five-month-old son was in view of the assault.

“Vanderbilt’s finest Zac Stacy violent domestic abuse in front of our 5 month old son,” the caption read.

She contacted police twice before regarding Stacy: once to get him removed from her home following an argument about rent, and another time after she said he struck her in the head with a stack of mail while she was holding their son.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 27.

ccann@orlandosentinel.com

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Florida’s Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-500-1119. In Central Florida, you can also call the Harbor House’s 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

