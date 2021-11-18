Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy wanted on domestic violence charges after video of abuse goes viral

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy is accused of beating the mother of his infant son in Oakland last week during a violent encounter captured on video, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday.

Oakland police said officers responded to an emergency call Saturday around 2:30 p.m. and determined “a domestic violence battery had taken place and that the suspect, Zackary Stacy, had fled the scene,” the agency said in a statement.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also tried to locate Stacy, a 30-year-old former running back for Vanderbilt University and later the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets, but “learned he had fled the state,” according to Oakland PD.

When officers arrived, they found the woman sitting on the living room couch with her shirt torn and food in her hair, an affidavit for Stacy’s arrest said.

Oakland police Detective Shawn Dozier wrote in the affidavit that he watched a video captured by the victim’s surveillance system that shows Stacy struck the woman twice, knocking her to the ground, then “picked her up like a ‘rag doll’ and threw her into a 65-inch television.”

The TV fell over on top of the woman, Dozier said, and “she balled up in a defensive manner.”

Footage also shows Stacy grabbing an object and throwing it at the woman’s head, according to Dozier.

“While she was still on the floor, pleading with [Stacy] to stop, he picked her up and body-slammed her down onto the baby walker, causing the object to break as she fell,” Dozier said.

Oakland police said in a statement that “efforts are underway to capture Stacy and we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges.”

The warrant affidavit for Stacy’s arrest shows he is wanted on felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

In a public Facebook post, the victim shared multiple video clips of the incident that have since gone viral with the caption: “Vanderbilt’s finest Zac Stacy violent domestic abuse in front of our 5 month old son.”

