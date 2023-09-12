Ex-NFL star charged with making ‘terroristic threats’ after meltdown over faulty phone charger at Ohio airport

The All-Pro cornerback was arrested at an airport on Monday for “terroristic threatening" (Boone County Jail)

A former NFL cornerback star was arrested on Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after allegedly making terrorist threats while on the plane.

Adam “Pacman” Jones, 39, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals, was arrested on misdemeanour counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, Boon County Jail Captain Kevin Klute said.

Mr Jones reportedly asked to move plane seats after the phone charger for the two seats he booked was not working, he told WLWT-TV.

Police allegedly were called to the scene before takeoff around 6am at the airport to deal with an “unruly passenger”.

On his release, WLWT came to interview Mr Jones outside the county jail. He told them that after he asked to move seats, the crew said they if he wanted to move they needed to turn around the plane.

He said he was called off the plane, that he didn’t say anything wrong, and he was just arrested.

When asked about the intoxication changes set against him he said: “Do I look intoxicated to you?... Who the hell is drunk at 6.30 in the morning?”

Adam Jones had a very successful career as an NFL star, most known for playing for the Cincinnati Bengals (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

He denies the charges against him, including the alleged terroristic threats, calling them “b*******.”

The reason why he was removed from the plane and the details surrounding his arrest are currently unclear.

"I’m hurt, this is embarrassing," Mr Jones said to WLWT-TV while leaving jail.

Mr Jones, who now appears as a sports analyst on The Pat McAfee Show, started his professional football career in 2005. He has played for the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos. His longest stint was at the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 to 2017.

He also had other criminal cases in his past, such as multiple arrests that say him banned from playing football for the entire season in 2007.

He was also suspended for four games in 2008 after he got into a fight with his bodyguard in a Dallas hotel, although he was not arrested.

In February 2019, he was arrested at a casino after police suspected he was cheating on the blackjack table he was seated at.