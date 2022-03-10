Ex NH trooper settles claim stemming from 2016 Nashua beating

Mar. 10—A former New Hampshire State Police trooper has settled legal claims stemming from his 2016 beating of a motorist during a highly publicized traffic stop in Nashua, a beating captured on video by a television news helicopter.

The settlement was between the former trooper, Andrew Monaco, and the victim in the case — Richard Simone Jr. — and did not involve state dollars, said Matthew Broadhead, the senior assistant New Hampshire attorney general who represented the state in the multiple-defendant lawsuit.

The settlement was mentioned in a U.S. District Court order released on Wednesday. The judge who wrote the order, Steven J. McAuliffe, had earlier released all New Hampshire officers of any civil liability in the case except Monaco. Massachusetts trooper Joseph Flynn also remains civilly liable.

A Fox 25 helicopter had filmed both Flynn and Monaco striking Simone at a May 2016 traffic stop that followed a lengthy police pursuit that touched seven towns and two states.

"We obviously understand that Simone was a victim at the hands of Monaco," Broadhead said Thursday. "It was wrong, but other officers shouldn't be accountable for one bad officer."

Broadhead said he had asked for details about the settlement, but lawyers have refused, saying it has a confidentiality provision.

Lawyers for Simone did not immediately return a telephone call from a reporter. One of Monaco's lawyers, Matthew Vernon Burrows of Concord, said he could not comment. Because Monaco pleaded guilty in the case, he lost state indemnity that would have protected him for any civil liability.

McAuliffe has dismissed all other claims against New Hampshire cops as well as New Hampshire police agencies.

According to court rulings, Simone had a criminal history that included weapons violations, drug dealing and assault when police in Millsbury, Mass., spotted him and sought to pull him over for a probation violation.

He fled in his pickup truck, reaching 90 mph at one point. And he continued to flee, even after striking a utility pole and, later, with blown tires. When he turned into a dead-end Nashua street and could go no further, police from Nashua, Holden, Mass., and New Hampshire and Massachusetts state police were on hand.

Story continues

Monaco and Flynn struck him several times, paused when New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Suttmeier said "easy, easy," and then resumed when Suttmeier turned his back to report the apprehension to police dispatch.

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster brought charges against Monaco and Flynn. Monaco, who lost his job in July 2016, pleaded guilty to three assault charges, agreed to never seek police work and testified against Flynn.

Flynn took his case to trial and was cleared of assault charges by a Hillsborough County jury.

McAuliffe has termed Suttmeier's conduct laudable and said he did exactly as the law required. He has thrown out Simone's claims that the Nashua officers should have intervened to stop the assault. The judge said the officers believed that Simone posed a threat.

"Only in calmer moments of reflections and with the benefit of hindsight (and, of course, the aerial view of the events offered by the news helicopter) were those officers able to reach the conclusion that Flynn and Monaco employed more force than necessary," the judge wrote in January.

This week, McAuliffe gave final approval to the Monaco settlement, as well as one with the town of Holden. He rejected moves by Flynn's lawyer that the Monaco settlement, which calls for the dismissal of Simone's claims, will hurt his case.