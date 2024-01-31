NHL's Carter Hart and Cal Foote charged in 2018 sexual assault accusation, lawyers say

Attorneys for two current NHL players said they have been charged with sexual assault and a former NHL player turned himself in in connection with a sexual assault accusation made in 2018.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Carter Hart and the New Jersey Devils’ Cal Foote, both 25, were charged, the players’ legal representatives said Tuesday. Ex-NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to Canadian police Sunday after he was charged.

In 2022, an Ontario woman sought $3.55 million in damages through a civil case against seven players from Canada's 2018 world junior ice hockey team, alleging that they sexually assaulted and abused her, according to Ontario Superior Court of Justice records. The players in the suit were identified only as “John Doe.” The woman dropped the suit after she reached a settlement with the defendants in May 2022, according to her lawyer.

London police declined to comment on the renewed investigation Tuesday but said they will host a news conference about the case next week.

Police have until the day of the first court appearance to file the charges, a representative for the attorney general’s ministry said.

A law firm representing Hart confirmed in a statement Tuesday that he had been charged with one count of sexual assault, while denying the accusations.

“We act for Carter Hart and confirm he has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law,” the statement read.

A lawyer representing Foote issued a statement confirming a sexual assault charge against him and similarly denied the allegations.

“Cal is innocent of the charge and will defend himself against this allegation to clear his name. What is most critical at this time is the presumption of innocence, and the right to a fair trial that everyone in Canada is entitled to,” Julianna Greenspan said in the statement.

The Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reported last Wednesday that five members of the 2018 team were told to surrender to Ontario police. NBC News has not independently confirmed the number of players charged in the current investigation.

Formenton, 24, who played for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators in 2017, took an indefinite leave of absence from the Swiss hockey club Ambrì-Piotta last Wednesday. His legal team did not comment on which charges Formenton faces from police in London but confirmed the leave was in relation to the 2018 allegation.

“Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence,” Daniel Brown, one of the attorneys representing Formenton, said in a statement Tuesday.

Like Formenton, Hart and Foote — as well as two other NHL players who were on the 2018 world junior team — took indefinite leaves of absence amid reporting about the investigation. The two other NHL players were Michael McLeod of the Devils and Dillon Dubé of the Calgary Flames.

The NHL said it would not comment on any of the charges. Representatives for Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League did not respond to requests for comment.

NBC News has not confirmed whether the four other players on leave are the ones who have been asked to surrender to police. Their agents did not respond to phone calls or emails about the investigation.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com