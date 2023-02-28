Ex-NHL player Reid Boucher's case raises alarm on sentences for young offenders

The former lead prosecutor in the Larry Nassar serial sexual assault case, a state senator and a victims’ rights advocacy group are raising alarm about the planned outcome Monday in former NHL player Reid Boucher’s sex assault case.

Boucher, 28, is slated to be sentenced Monday under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, or HYTA, which gives young offenders a shot to keep a clean public record if they successfully complete the terms of a sentence.

Boucher was 17 at the time of the reported sexual assault. He pleaded guilty last month to third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving sexual penetration with an individual between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

But the case that brought him to court involved a 12-year-old girl.

And some of those scrutinizing the case say that’s a problem.

Boucher was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

The charge stems from 2011, when the now-adult woman in the case says he twice pressured her, then 12, into using her mouth for oral sexual assault. At the time, she had been a member of Boucher's billet, or host, family while he was in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has said there were complications in the case, such as evidentiary concerns, and it made a plea offer to assure some accountability.

The first-degree charge does not allow for the HYTA designation, but the lesser third-degree charge, when specifically involving someone 13 to 16 years old, does. Without HYTA, Boucher’s charge normally carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and sex offender registration.

In December, Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Patrick Conlin agreed to grant Boucher HYTA, with no upfront jail time, under a so-called "Cobbs agreement" at the request of Boucher’s defense attorney. Conlin pointed to the time that had passed and Boucher’s age back then, and granted HYTA despite the survivor’s objection.

Conlin’s office previously said he would not comment on the case and he could not be reached for comment on the HYTA issue ahead of publication. Boucher’s attorney previously expressed support for the resolution and Washtenaw County prosecutors declined to comment on the sentence or HYTA.

When a judge accepts a guilty plea, he or she has to establish support for a finding that the defendant is, indeed, guilty — a factual basis. In court, this can look like the defendant confirming their actions on the date of whatever incident.

Currently, Michigan Court Rules say this support can be based on “the offense charged or the offense to which the defendant is pleading”; the Michigan Supreme Court is weighing a rule change in which the finding is based solely on the offense to which the defendant is pleading guilty, not the one originally charged.

But lead Nassar prosecutor Angela Povilaitis argues a narrower view of HYTA than what was applied in the Boucher case.

A case of penetration involving a 12-year-old falls under the heftier first-degree charge, and the facts of the offense itself need to drive the HYTA designation, she said. The law doesn’t allow for the discretion to accept a “fictional plea,” as some call it.

“Otherwise, you would have significant cases with young children involving sexual penetration that would make an offender eligible for HYTA and that's just not the intent of the legislation or this act,” she said.

After learning of the Boucher case, the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence looked into just that concern — HYTA being applied under these "fictional pleas," said Sarah Rennie, the executive director.

The coalition found at least half a dozen instances where HYTA has been applied to cases with victims under 13.

In one case in the last year, the victim was 8 years old and the defendant was 16, “which is clearly outside the scope of what HYTA should be,” Rennie said.

She said she could not disclose further details on the matter with the 8-year-old, but she said the tactic appears to be a new trend mainly in the last year. Her group's review did not specifically look into whether penetration was involved but was based on the ages.

Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct covers cases of sexual contact -- with no penetration -- involving someone at least 13 but less than 16 years old and another person more than four years older. That charge allows for a HYTA designation as well, but Povilaitis said that, too, does not work when the victim is under 13. Again, she said it's not the intent of the statute.

And Rennie, too, said the HYTA deal in the Boucher case isn’t allowed under the law. However, she said, there appears to be confusion with the court rules, and her organization will now lobby for changes to the statute to either make HYTA even more explicitly not allowed when victims are under 13, or ask that the rule under the third-degree charge be entirely removed.

She noted the Michigan Legislature could still carve out an exemption for young offenders within two years of age of the other person, as other state legislatures have done.

But longtime Detroit defense attorney Gabi Silver said she worries about tightening HYTA.

She said it's not unusual to have lesser charges that don’t exactly match the specifics of a case — take, for example, a weapons crime that was certainly committed but where the defendant gets offered a charge just for an attempt.

She said there are a lot of considerations in these types of cases and that it is “insane” to restrict the ability to resolve the matter and deny judges and prosecutors the discretion to sentence or charge based on different circumstances.

“When you're pigeonholing every case to be the same and restricting the ability to plea bargain or to negotiate when it's necessary or really the right thing to do … I think it's just not right,” she said.

Jonathan Sacks, director of the State Appellate Defender Office, said HYTA is properly written to allow for consideration of youth in the criminal legal system.

Sacks said he could not speak specifically to any cases, but in speaking generally about the law, noted HYTA is a recognition that children are different — something the U.S. Supreme Court has acknowledged in rulings of recent years, owing to what’s now known about how brains develop.

Sacks said that a defendant can plead guilty to a lesser charge, should the prosecutor authorize it, and “the law allows, as it must, that when somebody pleads guilty to a lesser charge, the factual basis can come from the original charge.”

Both his organization and ones such as the Michigan Innocence Clinic have submitted commentary to the Michigan Supreme Court on the topic of restricting a factual basis to the charge used for a plea.

Though some call this a “fictional plea,” Sacks uses the term “equitable plea.”

Sacks pointed to the Innocence Clinic’s submission, which argues that the court rule change would harm innocent individuals who enter a plea on a lesser charge out of fear of a higher penalty if they go to trial.

And, Sacks said finding a lesser charge that makes more sense for the outcome is “the way sometimes our system has to work, especially when you've got youth who would otherwise be treated as adults.”

Povilaitis said it’s concerning when a victim isn’t in agreement with HYTA being used, and such an objection should be taken into account.

In addition, she said it’s important that the community understand that delayed disclosures of sexual assault are not uncommon, and even if a survivor as a child denied anything happened, it doesn’t mean they are lying now.

More than that, there are concerns when a HYTA deal like the Boucher one is allowed, she said.

Offenders avoid prison time like they would otherwise and avoid sex offender registration, she said.

“And the public would not be made aware of that offender's history or particularly someone involved with potentially youth sports, right — going forward if he were to coach or do other things — that record would be sealed and not available to others,” she said.

Rennie expressed concern with that part, too.

“We know sex offenders are often serial offenders, especially when it comes to minors and pedophilia,” she said.

Michael Rataj, a Detroit criminal defense attorney of more than 30 years, simply said Boucher was eligible for HYTA at the time the offense was committed; this eligibility age was also recently raised to 26 when Michigan law, in 2021, changed to allow 17-year-olds to be treated as juveniles at a prosecutor’s discretion.

Rataj also noted the agreement between the parties that had to occur for the resolution to be reached, that he’s sure everyone involved knew the law and the plea followed it.

“It’s not out of the realm of possibility,” he said of HYTA being applied in the matter. “I've seen HYTAs on CSC-3s (criminal sexual conduct in the third degree). Myself personally, I've had HYTA pleas for involuntary manslaughter and other crimes, serious crimes. That's the whole purpose of it.”

State Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake Township, said there are multiple loopholes in HYTA that need to be closed.

One he’s sought to address was identified by the Lansing State Journal, which found a charge that’s been called “archaic” — seduction of an unmarried woman — has been used to apply HYTA.

Runestad said he supports some exceptions for minors in otherwise consensual situations but did not think HYTA should apply for minors in sex assault cases missing any form of consent.

And he called the reported use of HYTA for a case with an 8-year-old “outrageous.”

“It’s disgusting to me these rapists are walking,” he said.

Darcie Moran is a breaking news reporter and podcaster for the Detroit Free Press. She's served as an investigative reporter and covered justice issues, crime, protests, wildfires and government affairs. Contact Moran: dmoran@freepress.com. Twitter: @darciegmoran.

