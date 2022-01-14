Ex-NJ Police Chief's Jail Time Postponed Due To COVID-19: Report

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — A former Bordentown Police Chief who was convicted of lying to the FBI about the alleged assault of an 18-year-old man reportedly won’t have to report to prison as early as previously expected due to lasting complications of a previous bout with the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler signed an order that allows Frank Nucera to report to prison on April 30 instead of Jan. 11, nj.com reports. A letter from Nucera’s attorney claimed Nucera is particularly vulnerable due to his age and medical conditions.



Nucera is headed to prison after he was convicted of one count of making false statements to FBI agents who were interviewing him about an alleged 2016 assault in which he was accused of attacking a man who was under arrest and already handcuffed. Read more here: NJ Police Chief Lied To FBI, Committed Other Alleged Crimes: Feds



He told federal investigators he hadn't touched the suspects during the arrest or detention, according to authorities. Read more here: Ex NJ Police Chief Lied To Cover Up Hate Crime: Authorities



He has been sentenced to two years, four months in prison, but wasn't scheduled to begin serving that sentence until assault charges were resolved. Read more here: Ex-South Jersey Police Chief Goes To Prison For Lying To FBI



Nucera was never actually convicted of the assault, as two juries were unable to reach verdicts in separate cases, the most recent of which took place last month. Read more here: 2nd Mistrial For Ex-NJ Police Chief Charged With Hate Crimes



The U.S. Attorney’s Office then decided not to pursue a third trial against Nucera. Read more here: Ex-NJ Police Chief Will Not Face 3rd Trial For Hate Crime Charges



He had been accused of slamming the victim’s head into a doorjamb as he was being escorted out of a Bordentown Ramada Inn by other officers. He and a 16-year-old girl were being escorted out of the hotel after they refused to leave on their own. Read more here: Ex NJ Police Chief Charged With Hate Crime For Assault Against Teen



Story continues

Nucera served as Bordentown Police Chief and Township Administrator before he abruptly retired amid a federal investigation in 2017.

See related:



This article originally appeared on the Cinnaminson Patch