Ex-Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe’s lawyer asks for competency evaluation, says mental health has declined in jail

Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe’s mental health has declined rapidly since he was found guilty of multiple public corruption charges last summer, leading his attorney to request a mental competency evaluation before his sentencing.

In a motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, defense attorney James Broccoletti said McCabe suffers from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and asked the court to order a psychiatric or psychological examination of his client to determine if he’s mentally competent. In order to be found competent, a defendant in a criminal case must be able to understand the proceedings they face and help with their defense. Competency issues, however, are typically raised before trial, not sentencing.

McCabe, 63, was convicted of 11 bribery and public corruption charges at the end of a 3-week trial in August. McCabe testified in his own defense and denied soliciting and taking bribes from two businessmen who had contracts with the city’s jail.

U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen immediately revoked McCabe’s bond after the jury announced its verdict and scheduled sentencing for Friday. That date has now been pushed back to May 20.

McCabe initially was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk on Aug. 24 but was transferred the next day to Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover.

He’s been kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day since then, according to his attorney’s motion. In addition to early-onset Alzheimer’s, he now suffers from dizziness and vertigo, the document said.

“Counsel has met with and spoken to Mr. McCabe and has become increasingly concerned that his medical conditions, coupled with the conditions of his confinement, have caused significant cognitive decline,” the motion said. “Based upon counsel’s interactions and observations of Mr. McCabe, he has reasonable cause to believe that Mr. McCabe may presently be suffering from a mental disease or defect that renders him mentally incompetent to such a degree that he is no longer able to properly assist in his own defense.”

In addition to the competency evaluation, Broccoletti asked the court to schedule a hearing to discuss the report’s findings.

Melissa O’Boyle, the lead prosecutor on the case, didn’t respond to a request for more information from The Virginian-Pilot.

Each of the charges McCabe was convicted of carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

McCabe was Norfolk’s longest serving sheriff. He was first elected in 1993 and easily won reelection five more times. He abruptly resigned in February 2017 while under federal investigation, and was indicted in October 2019.

